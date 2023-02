- Blown lead: 22 points - Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28 - Date: Oct. 12, 1952 It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6 lead after three quarters. What did they do about it? How about four straight fourth-quarter scores, capped by a game-winning FG—a much bigger comeback than the current Rams displayed in the 2022 Super Bowl, though this was only a regular-season game attended by 21,000. (112 million saw the comparatively "small" Super Bowl win.)

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO