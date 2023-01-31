Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Four suspects charged in 2020 Upatoi murder appear in court ahead of trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A trial is set to begin Monday for several suspects in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old during a home invasion in Upatoi. Four of those suspects appeared before Judge John Martin in Superior Court on Friday. The state and the defense addressed the court saying there are some ongoing […]
wdhn.com
Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
Woman appears in Recorder’s Court over involuntary manslaughter and battery charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning for her preliminary hearing in connection to the death of her father. Marisa Faulkner is facing involuntary manslaughter and battery charges for the death of her father, Jerry Faulkner. According to Columbus Police, Jerry was taken from the 2000 block of Wellborn Drive […]
WTVM
US Marshals, Muscogee County Sheriffs Office arrest two murder suspects in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) has arrested four murder suspects over the course of two days. Earlier today, the MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, alongside the US Marshals, served two felony murder arrest warrants, in Muscogee County. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala had outstanding...
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder in early morning shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing Attempted Murder charges after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in the early morning hours of January 31. On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway. “Officers located a male victim […]
Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
WTVM
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
Opelika-Auburn News
17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue
On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after nearly 50 years of service
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday. According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in […]
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
Ga. woman charged with father’s death after he goes into cardiac arrest
Paramedics say the man had visible injuries on his face and neck.
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
Superior Court judge denies immunity motion in March 2022 murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two siblings appeared in Superior Court in Columbus last week, filing for immunity in the Staunton Drive shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall in March of 2022. Defendants Eurica and Ceonna Turpin filed a motion to not go forward with the trial, saying they acted in self-defense. Superior Court Judge Bobby […]
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
WTVM
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
