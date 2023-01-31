ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

wdhn.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue

On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Superior Court judge denies immunity motion in March 2022 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two siblings appeared in Superior Court in Columbus last week, filing for immunity in the Staunton Drive shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall in March of 2022. Defendants Eurica and Ceonna Turpin filed a motion to not go forward with the trial, saying they acted in self-defense. Superior Court Judge Bobby […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
PHENIX CITY, AL

