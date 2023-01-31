ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Black disabled vet sues City after being shot by LAPD officers

LOS ANGELES – The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black...
onscene.tv

Aggressive Protestors Knock Down Barricades At LAPD Headquarters | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
foxla.com

5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting

LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
onscene.tv

2 Killed In Horrific Pursuit Crash | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 7:53 P.M. LOCATION: Woodman And Lanark CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: PANORAMA CITY (CNS) – Two people were killed and two others were in custody tonight after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Alvarado Street, near Olympic Boulevard, after Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call regarding a stolen black Toyota Tacoma, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at a news conference. The suspects noticed that police were following them and “began to take evasive measures to get away from the officers,” Hamilton said. The stolen truck suspects sped into Panorama City driving north on Woodman Avenue where they crashed into a Honda Civic with two adults inside. One of victim in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died en route to a hospital, police said. The suspects fled on foot after the crash but were quickly captured. One suspect “sustained injuries during a use of force takedown” and was also shot with a Taser during the arrest, Hamilton said. The names, ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
