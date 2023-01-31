Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Black disabled vet sues City after being shot by LAPD officers
LOS ANGELES – The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black...
Protesters demand LA County DA Gascón prosecute police officers involved in fatal shootings, arrests
Activists are demanding L.A. County DA George Gascón hold police accountable for recent deadly encounters. They protested outside his office, along with family members of the men recently killed by police.
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday.
Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff's deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County.
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.
FireRescue1
Calif. city officials apologize for delayed recognition for mass shooting response
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Monterey Park City Manager Ron Bow apologized to the city's Fire Department on Tuesday, saying he should have acknowledged sooner the department's first responders' role — and their pain — in responding to the Jan. 21 mass shooting. "Our Fire Department took a...
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
onscene.tv
Aggressive Protestors Knock Down Barricades At LAPD Headquarters | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LAPD Assists State Task Force on Human Trafficking, Nets 116 Arrests
A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people -- 116 by LAPD investigators -- and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
foxla.com
5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting
LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove...
Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
KNX Hero detained smash-n-grab suspects in Torrance
On Dec. 20, 2022, Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso was working with a recruit in his Torrance office when he heard the sound of shattering glass. He had a feeling he knew exactly where it came from - a nearby jewelry store.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
105 freeway reopened after shooting, search for suspects continues
The westbound Century (105) Freeway has been reopened following a full closure near Wilmington Avenue due to a shooting near by. A search is under way in South Los Angeles for suspects.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
onscene.tv
2 Killed In Horrific Pursuit Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 7:53 P.M. LOCATION: Woodman And Lanark CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: PANORAMA CITY (CNS) – Two people were killed and two others were in custody tonight after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Alvarado Street, near Olympic Boulevard, after Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call regarding a stolen black Toyota Tacoma, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at a news conference. The suspects noticed that police were following them and “began to take evasive measures to get away from the officers,” Hamilton said. The stolen truck suspects sped into Panorama City driving north on Woodman Avenue where they crashed into a Honda Civic with two adults inside. One of victim in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died en route to a hospital, police said. The suspects fled on foot after the crash but were quickly captured. One suspect “sustained injuries during a use of force takedown” and was also shot with a Taser during the arrest, Hamilton said. The names, ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
