DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."

CARROLL COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO