Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
22 WSBT
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Memphis identified
WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities have identified a suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a library in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., of Indianapolis, opened fire on a police officer at Poplar-White Station Library. The officer, who has not been...
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
Your News Local
ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
1/29/23 Homeless tents
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pa…
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession […]
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges
INDIANAPOLIS – An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in the Indianapolis area. Sierra Hunt was indicted on four counts of bank robbery; her daughter, Shamiya Hunt, was indicated on one count each of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery, according to court documents […]
Counting the invisible
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pantry with Dawn Baldwin, a formerly homeless woman, recovering alcoholic and owner of Wonder Dog Walking, as my guide. There was a man outside the food pantry in a large flannel, dirt stained jeans...
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
Comments / 2