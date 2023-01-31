Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Growing frustrations over lack of city action of Hermitage homeless camp
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman who lives nearby a Hermitage homeless camp says just on Thursday, she reported the camps in the area to the Environmental Protection Agency as nothing is getting done. Trash, needles, fecal matter, junk, and violence are just some of the concerns brought to...
fox17.com
Nashville student's fake active shooter call prompts brief lockdown, charges pending
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) investigated a false active shooter call at Two Rivers Middle School Friday morning. Metro Police say the student they have identified responsible for Friday's false 911 call is a 12-year-old 7th grader at the middle school. The student has been taken into custody for placing a false call about an active shooter.
fox17.com
Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
fox17.com
Nashville nurse charged with hit-and-run that killed Ohio woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville nurse is charged with a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike that killed an Ohio woman in late October 2022. Metro Police report 24-year-old Julia Naldjian is allegedly responsible for the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Lowellville, Ohio who was visiting Nashville and hit while crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Ave. North with her husband.
fox17.com
Death of toddler Ariel Rose sparks concerns about fentanyl deaths among children in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fentanyl toxicity killed toddler Ariel Rose who lived at Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville's largest homeless encampments. Now, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is once again sounding the alarm about the fentanyl crisis and dangers towards children. Fentanyl deaths among children are rising faster than...
fox17.com
Gun found in Wilson County middle school student's backpack
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County student has been arrested after a gun was found in their backpack on school property Friday. During dismissal at Winfree Bryant Middle School in Lebanon, a student told the principal that the suspect had the gun in his bag, the Wilson County Sherriff's Office confirmed.
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38 years and spent the last 10 of […]
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart
Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after three juveniles attacked a retired off-duty officer working security at Walmart.
fox17.com
Coyote to deliver 'unforgettable' valentine surprises to some special Nashvillians
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Soccer Club's Tempo the Coyote is planning on surprising some lucky recipients Valentine's Day. The Nashville-famous coyote will be hand-delivering the gifts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The recipients must live within a 40-mile radius of Geodis Park, the home of Nashville SC. The club says that orders must be received by Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11:59 p.m.
fox17.com
Potholes popping up in Nashville leave tires falling through the cracks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drivers are sounding the alarm as potholes are popping up throughout the Midstate, causing damage and making a mess of area roads. When driving on Lebanon Pike, some residents say potholes right outside of the Magnolia Square Condos are hard not to notice. “I mean...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
fox17.com
Suspect arrested for East Nashville shooting death of 18-year-old man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police detectives arrested a suspect on Thursday for the East Nashville murder of an 18-year-old in October 2022. Metro Police report 19-year-old Brian Sutton Jr. is arrested for Isaac Brown's death who was found shot to death with gunshot wounds to his head. Investigation shows...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Police working to ID pair accused of charging $1,400 to 75-year-old’s bank card
The Murfreesboro Police Department said detectives are trying to identify two persons of interests who "preyed on an elderly man’s kindness" before charging more than $1,400 on his bank card.
wjle.com
Three Charged with Public Intoxication After Coming to Court Intoxicated
Three people believed to have come to General Sessions Court under the influence have been charged with public intoxication. Bond for 40-year-old Bradley Shane Redmon of King Ridge Road, Dowelltown, and 29-year-old Samantha Shaye Goodson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville, is $2,500 each and they will make a court appearance on January 26.
WBKO
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
The latest news and weather. Jeff Griffith resigns as Warren East Football head coach. Jeff Griffith resigns as Warren East Football head coach.
