ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman gets plum Ag Committee seat, co-sponsors assault weapons ban bill

By J.D. Prose
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgcCw_0kXXuuyN00

Freshman U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is co-sponsoring several bills, including one to ban assault weapons, and received his committee assignments, which includes a seat on the powerful Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Fetterman will also sit on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee, as well as serving on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging, which is chaired by fellow Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey.

“Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to keep fighting for our farmers and their families,” Fetterman said in a statement.

“On the Banking Committee, I am going to protect consumers and take on corporate greed,” he said, “and on Environment and Public Works, I’ll work to ensure we keep our environment clean and our highways, roads, and bridges well-maintained.”

Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, including farming, forestry, landscaping and food manufacturing, had a direct economic output of $81.5 billion in 2021, according to the state Department of Agriculture .

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard, was recently tapped as to chair the House Agriculture Committee, giving Pennsylvania an even stronger voice in Congress as the Farm Bill gets negotiated for renewal this year.

Fetterman, who released his official Senate portrait Monday, co-sponsored four bills in his first week back in the U.S. Capitol after being sworn-in, including:

  • The Better Care Better Jobs Act, spearheaded by Sen. Casey, that would increase funding for Medicaid home and community-based services for seniors and disabled Americans.

  • Legislation to ban assault weapons.

  • The Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, which gives federal employees an 8.7% raise in 2024.

  • The Washington, D.C., Admission Act, which would make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

Fetterman said in a statement that he was “proud to hit the ground running” by co-sponsoring the bills.

“These bills all deliver on promises I made during our campaign, to combat gun violence, expand health care services, improve wages, and increase voting rights and representation for people across the country,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
7K+
Followers
207
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy