The Calumet Players will present the play “These Shining Lives” by Melanie Marnich at the Pipestone Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Feb. 10 to 12 and Feb. 17 to 19. The play is based on the true story of women who painted watch and clock dials with radium-laced glow-in-the-dark paint for the Radium Dial Company in the 1920s and 1930s. The repeated exposure to the radio active element eventually caused horrible illnesses and death.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO