azdesertswarm.com
Don't let Arizona's basketball success distract you from Jedd Fisch continuing to make strides with football
Jedd Fisch is a selfish man. The Arizona football coach could have let Arizona’s basketball teams have the spotlight, you know, with the men ranked fifth in the country and the women 22nd. Both are in the midst of excellent seasons and are deserving of all the attention they can get.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (20-3, 9-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (9-14, 3-9)
G Jordan Pope (6-2 freshman) G Dexter Akanno (6-5 junior) F Glenn Taylor (6-6 sophomore) F Tyler Bilodeau (6-9 freshman) C Rodrique Andela (6-8 senior) G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior)
azdesertswarm.com
The success of Arizona women’s basketball also brings scrutiny
A few years ago, Arizona fans would have been thrilled to see the women’s basketball team ranked No. 22, sporting a 16-5 record, tied for fourth in the conference at 6-4 with eight games to go, and firmly in the field for the NCAA Tournament. In 2023, the question is why they aren’t even better. It’s the price of success for a head coach and a program.
Eastern Progress
5 takeaways from No. 5 Arizona's 91-76 win over Oregon at McKale Center
The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats avenged their loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene with a 91-76 beatdown at McKale Center on Thursday. Here are five rapid-fire takeaways from the Wildcats' fifth straight triumph:. 1. Tubelis' monster performance. If Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had anything to say about the Pac-12...
azdesertswarm.com
Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake
In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
arizonawildcats.com
Wildcat Wednesday - Mourning the Loss of Ty Wells
Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday. The entire Wildcat Family is mourning the loss of former student-athlete Ty Wells who competed as a member of our swimming and diving program from 2018 to 2022. Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader...
chatsports.com
Ducks and Wildcats Battle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon men's basketball heads to Tucscon to face Arizona on Thursday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 37-52 all-time against Arizona. » The Ducks are 14-9 against Arizona under Coach Altman. » UO has won 8 of the last...
Former UArizona swimmer Ty Wells passes away at 23
Ty Wells, a former University of Arizona student athlete and member of the Arizona Swimming & Diving program from 2018 to 2022, passed away Friday, Jan. 27. He was 23 years old.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona again shows effort adding local PWOs with addition of Pusch Ridge LB Tyler Mustain
Tyler Mustain’s tackling totals as a linebacker in his three varsity seasons at Pusch Ridge are 349 with 33 tackles for loss — stats that are the norm for recruits rated with three stars or more by recruiting services. The numbers are only part of what a college...
KGUN 9
Buena High School Senior Toafia Fruean set to walk on at University of Arizona
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Toafia Fruean's dreams are becoming a reality. The Buena High School senior is committing to the University of Arizona to continue his football career. Fruean made his decision after visiting the campus and football facility as an invited guest last month. He will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk on — which means he's on the team but will not receive an athletics scholarship.
KGUN 9
Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats. It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class. "In the last ten years, they signed...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Former assistant joins staff as defensive analyst, Gunner Cruz’s new gig, spring practice dates set
Wednesday was the start of the traditional signing period in college football, but other than a surprise commitment from 3-star Florida receiver Devin Hyatt there wasn’t much recruiting news for Arizona. But UA coach Jedd Fisch did announce a significant addition to the program in the form of Duane...
520sportstalk.com
Alejandra Castro homers but Softball drops first two games at the Great Western Shootout
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College softball team (2-5) opened play in the great Western Shootout on Thursday at the Pacific Avenue Athletics Complex in Yuma. The Aztecs took an early lead in the 1st inning but the Badgers scored five unanswered runs forcing Pima to play catch-up. Freshman Camila...
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
realestatedaily-news.com
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges
TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Benson, Arizona – January 2023 – Gammons Gulch Movie Set
For more than 40 years Jay Gammon and his wife Joann have been building structures for their old west movie set. According to IMDB more than 40 productions have filmed there, which I am certain is a low count. Today Jay is in a nursing home and his wife Joann,...
New season for community harvesting continues at Tucson Village Farm
KGUN 9 recently visited the Tucson Village Farm to see what guests would find as staff restarted their 'U-Pick' community harvesting events.
KOLD-TV
Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
