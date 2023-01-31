A few years ago, Arizona fans would have been thrilled to see the women’s basketball team ranked No. 22, sporting a 16-5 record, tied for fourth in the conference at 6-4 with eight games to go, and firmly in the field for the NCAA Tournament. In 2023, the question is why they aren’t even better. It’s the price of success for a head coach and a program.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO