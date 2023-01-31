ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

The success of Arizona women’s basketball also brings scrutiny

A few years ago, Arizona fans would have been thrilled to see the women’s basketball team ranked No. 22, sporting a 16-5 record, tied for fourth in the conference at 6-4 with eight games to go, and firmly in the field for the NCAA Tournament. In 2023, the question is why they aren’t even better. It’s the price of success for a head coach and a program.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

5 takeaways from No. 5 Arizona's 91-76 win over Oregon at McKale Center

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats avenged their loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene with a 91-76 beatdown at McKale Center on Thursday. Here are five rapid-fire takeaways from the Wildcats' fifth straight triumph:. 1. Tubelis' monster performance. If Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had anything to say about the Pac-12...
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake

In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Wildcat Wednesday - Mourning the Loss of Ty Wells

Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday. The entire Wildcat Family is mourning the loss of former student-athlete Ty Wells who competed as a member of our swimming and diving program from 2018 to 2022. Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader...
TUCSON, AZ
chatsports.com

Ducks and Wildcats Battle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon men's basketball heads to Tucscon to face Arizona on Thursday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 37-52 all-time against Arizona. » The Ducks are 14-9 against Arizona under Coach Altman. » UO has won 8 of the last...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Buena High School Senior Toafia Fruean set to walk on at University of Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Toafia Fruean's dreams are becoming a reality. The Buena High School senior is committing to the University of Arizona to continue his football career. Fruean made his decision after visiting the campus and football facility as an invited guest last month. He will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk on — which means he's on the team but will not receive an athletics scholarship.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats. It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class. "In the last ten years, they signed...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges

TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Benson, Arizona – January 2023 – Gammons Gulch Movie Set

For more than 40 years Jay Gammon and his wife Joann have been building structures for their old west movie set. According to IMDB more than 40 productions have filmed there, which I am certain is a low count. Today Jay is in a nursing home and his wife Joann,...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
TUCSON, AZ

