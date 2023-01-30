ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

New Yorkers are Pushing for a Huge Minumum Wage Jump! Does Gov. Hochul Agree?

Employees in the state of New York are pushing for an increase to the state's minimum wage, and a significant one at that. New York State's minimum wage has seen an increase from $13.20 to $14.20 as of December 31st, 2022, with parts of the state reaching as high as $15.00 heading into the new year. Area residents are not satisfied yet, however, and are calling for annual increases to continue in the future.
Outsider.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes for Empire State Building’s Eagles Support

Maybe the mayors of major U.S. cities oughta hit the sidelines when it comes to participating in NFL rivalries. Of course, the Cincinnati mayor made a fool of himself last week by making an official decree that Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ father and the Chiefs’ stadium should be named “Burrowhead” — a move not even his constituents enjoyed. Then, on Championship Sunday this past weekend, the city of New York lit up the Empire State Building green to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles, and then later on, lit it up red to congratulate Kansas City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce

The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams to house NYC migrants inside Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

The Adams administration is opening another mega-migrant shelter — this one with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor — for up to 1,000 adult single males, the mayor said Saturday. The fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will open inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook sometime next week, as early as Wednesday, one city source told The Post. Privacy partitions will be installed to separate the temporary residences at the fully enclosed site.  “Our city is at its breaking point,” Mayor Adams said in a statement about the cruise terminal plan. Most of the temporary occupants would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

MTA says it "F-ed" up after typo spotted in NYC's pricey new station

The largest passenger rail terminal in the U.S. in decades has just opened in New York's Grand Central Station, but it has one small problem that not even the MTA attempted to brush off. When asked about the mistake – a typo of a famed artist's name etched into the walls – the MTA told CBS News in an email, "we clearly f-ed this one up." The typo can be seen etched into the stone lining the new Long Island Rail Road terminal of Grand Central Madison, which opened service for the first time last week. A video taken by Bloomberg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Police Issue Warrant for New York Mets Player Over Alleged Assault in CNY

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo denies working on memoir during peak of New York's COVID-19 pandemic

Following a report, Andrew Cuomo is denying that his staffers were hard at work on his COVID-19 memoir while over 1,000 New Yorkers died per day to the virus. Cuomo has been slammed for taking a $5.1 million deal for his book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, despite authorizing nursing homes to accept thousands of COVID-19 patients, many of whom later died. A new report claims that the ex-governor had his staffers working on the controversial memoir between March and April 2020 while his administration scrambled to address surging virus-related deaths, but Cuomo's camp was quick to deny the report.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

