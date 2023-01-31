Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.
Obesity, substance abuse and maternal health big concerns in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County’s 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan (CHA/CHIP) was published Friday with a Steering Committee made up of representation from Onondaga County Health Department, Crouse Health, St. Joseph’s Health and State University of New York Upstate University Hospital. The CHA/CHIP serves as...
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
Postal worker pushes through the cold to deliver mail to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you are going to venture into the cold this weekend or have to work outside, CNY Central found some tips from a person who is always outside unless it’s a Sunday or Federal holiday — no matter the weather. There may not be...
The DMV recovered over $7 million in stolen cars and parts in 2022, including 76 Hondas
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered $7.3 million in stolen vehicles and parts in 2022. The DMV recovered 231 stolen vehicles valued at more than $7.3 million and 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth $67,223. By comparison, in 2021, the DMV recovered 194...
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
AAA provides driving tips for hazardous weather
Syracuse, N.Y. — The roads in Central New York last night were covered in snow with very little visibility making it difficult to drive in. Although CNY is no stranger to hazardous weather, one Central New York native still gets nervous driving when the roads are covered in snow.
Annual horse show held at the NYS Fairgrounds cancelled amid rising rent and labor fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In a Facebook post Thursday, the President of the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association Jim Mather announced that the annual horse show at the NYS Fairgrounds will not be happening in May 2023. This announcement comes on the heels of news that the NYS...
Syracuse Fire Department honors fallen firefighters in the freezing temperatures Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department braved the cold today to honor the 84th anniversary of the deadly 1939 Collins Block fire in Syracuse. According to cnyhistory.com, On Feb. 3, 1939, a fire broke out in the Collins Block on East Genesee St. between the State Tower and Courier Buildings.
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
American Red Cross holds blood drive in honor of Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The American Red Cross in Central New York held a blood drive in honor of 16-year-old Katrina Hutz at the First Baptist Church in Manlius. The blood drive started at 8 AM and ended at 2 PM. Hutz, a junior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School knows firsthand...
Blood drive in Manlius Saturday honors F-M student with leukemia
MANLIUS, N.Y. — An American Red Cross blood drive in honor of 16-year-old Katrina Hutz is being held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Manlius located at 408 Pleasant St. In February 2022, Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior Katrina Hutz was diagnosed with a...
'Nightmare:' On coldest day of the winter, Skyline tenants are left without hot water
Larry Fuller is fed up talking about the "nightmare" he and his neighbors have endured over the past few years at the Skyline apartments in Syracuse. He said that he always pays rent on time, only to find that safety and security are never guaranteed. This week, he and his...
It's official! Feb. 3 is 'Byrne Dairy Day' in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy celebrated 90 years of business Friday. The fourth-generation, family-owned dairy processor was founded in 1933 and employs more than 1,400 Central and Western New Yorkers. “We are grateful for the last 90 years and are looking forward to the future. We owe our continued...
Oswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted murder, other charges
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Marcus Miller, 39, of Oswego, appeared in court on Thursday, Feb. 2, for sentencing. A jury previously convicted him of several charges on Nov. 21, 2022. Miller faced one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Petit Larceny, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
County Executive Ryan McMahon urges for safety ahead of bitter cold temperatures
Syracuse, NY — According to County Executive Ryan McMahon, the County is prepared to deal with the cold that's expected to arrive. He said the weather elements outside the extreme temperatures seem to be manageable and the DPW and other crews are prepared if they are needed. McMahon urges...
The dangers of postpartum depression continues to spark conversations after family tragedy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Statistics show about one in seven women experience postpartum depression after childbirth. Yet, there are many cases that go undiagnosed and untreated. “As a society, we look at people and say oh how wonderful you have this beautiful baby,” Dr. James Alexander said. “You know your life is wonderful now, and while you’re with others that may seem to be the case but when you get home alone with your baby and the baby is fussy, it’s really hard to cope with that when you’re by yourself.”
Proposed NYS Thruway toll rate hikes met with criticism from comptroller, thruway responds
ALBANY, N.Y. — A multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases to begin in 2024 proposal by the New York State Thruway Authority has been met with concern from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The proposal calls for higher toll rates that would take effect Jan. 1, 2024 and then again...
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
