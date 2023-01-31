SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Statistics show about one in seven women experience postpartum depression after childbirth. Yet, there are many cases that go undiagnosed and untreated. “As a society, we look at people and say oh how wonderful you have this beautiful baby,” Dr. James Alexander said. “You know your life is wonderful now, and while you’re with others that may seem to be the case but when you get home alone with your baby and the baby is fussy, it’s really hard to cope with that when you’re by yourself.”

