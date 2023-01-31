ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.
Obesity, substance abuse and maternal health big concerns in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County’s 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan (CHA/CHIP) was published Friday with a Steering Committee made up of representation from Onondaga County Health Department, Crouse Health, St. Joseph’s Health and State University of New York Upstate University Hospital. The CHA/CHIP serves as...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week

The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA provides driving tips for hazardous weather

Syracuse, N.Y. — The roads in Central New York last night were covered in snow with very little visibility making it difficult to drive in. Although CNY is no stranger to hazardous weather, one Central New York native still gets nervous driving when the roads are covered in snow.
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
SYRACUSE, NY
Blood drive in Manlius Saturday honors F-M student with leukemia

MANLIUS, N.Y. — An American Red Cross blood drive in honor of 16-year-old Katrina Hutz is being held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Manlius located at 408 Pleasant St. In February 2022, Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior Katrina Hutz was diagnosed with a...
MANLIUS, NY
It's official! Feb. 3 is 'Byrne Dairy Day' in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy celebrated 90 years of business Friday. The fourth-generation, family-owned dairy processor was founded in 1933 and employs more than 1,400 Central and Western New Yorkers. “We are grateful for the last 90 years and are looking forward to the future. We owe our continued...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted murder, other charges

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Marcus Miller, 39, of Oswego, appeared in court on Thursday, Feb. 2, for sentencing. A jury previously convicted him of several charges on Nov. 21, 2022. Miller faced one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Petit Larceny, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
OSWEGO, NY
The dangers of postpartum depression continues to spark conversations after family tragedy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Statistics show about one in seven women experience postpartum depression after childbirth. Yet, there are many cases that go undiagnosed and untreated. “As a society, we look at people and say oh how wonderful you have this beautiful baby,” Dr. James Alexander said. “You know your life is wonderful now, and while you’re with others that may seem to be the case but when you get home alone with your baby and the baby is fussy, it’s really hard to cope with that when you’re by yourself.”
SYRACUSE, NY
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
SYRACUSE, NY

