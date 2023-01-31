ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, KS

Man ejected, killed in eastern Kansas crash

By Ryan Newton
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash in eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning. It happened on U.S. Highway 169 and 215th Street in Spring Hill.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy K 2500 was eastbound on 215th Street. The pickup failed to stop at a sign and was struck by a southbound semi on U.S. 169. The pickup burst into flames.

Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns

The driver of the pickup, Jeffery B. Owens, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old driver of the semi from Parsons was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

