Man ejected, killed in eastern Kansas crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash in eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning. It happened on U.S. Highway 169 and 215th Street in Spring Hill.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy K 2500 was eastbound on 215th Street. The pickup failed to stop at a sign and was struck by a southbound semi on U.S. 169. The pickup burst into flames.

The driver of the pickup, Jeffery B. Owens, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old driver of the semi from Parsons was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

