fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 4 hospitalized in west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Friday. The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say some of the victims had to be pulled from their cars. Police say a car was speeding down Thomas when...
AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting near downtown Phoenix possibly self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in what could be a case of self-defense. Just after 7 p.m., officers on patrol near downtown Phoenix heard shots being fired in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Moments later, officers saw a man running toward them from the same area. After detaining him, police soon found another man nearby on Madison Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman reunites with birth family after online ancestry search
Phoenix woman reunites with birth family after online ancestry search
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
One dead, two hurt in shooting near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street
One man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
fox10phoenix.com
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says
PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life and another is in jail following a Phoenix stabbing just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 4. At around 12:30 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. That's where they found the victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man arrested in connection with 18-month-old child's death, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant. According to court documents we obtained, Diego Miguel Garcia was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The incident began to unfold during the late-night hours of Feb. 1, when Phoenix Fire crews responded to a 911 call at a home in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a child with visible signs of trauma.
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting at ‘The Zone’ in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital and another man was detained after a shooting at “The Zone” homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers arrived near 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Driver dead after hitting light pole in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. Other drivers swerved and were able to miss the collision. Investigators say they pulled over to help the injured man.
KTAR.com
Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020
PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
AZFamily
Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl
Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl
AZFamily
19-year-old dies after car hits tree in southeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in southeast Phoenix Thursday night. He’s been identified as Juan Partida, 19. The collision happened just after 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. Emergency crews responded and Partida was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
One dead after early morning fire in Sun City
One person is dead after a house fire early Friday morning near 107th and Peoria avenues in Sun City.
KOLD-TV
Mom overcomes addiction, repairs relationship with kids thanks to Phoenix Rescue Mission
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom went from overdosing 13 times and losing custody of her kids to celebrating two years of sobriety. She credits the Phoenix Rescue Mission for helping people like her. Gabriela Garcia says she never imagined being able to share her story. “I thought I...
