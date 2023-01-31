ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead, 4 hospitalized in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - A man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Friday. The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say some of the victims had to be pulled from their cars. Police say a car was speeding down Thomas when...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting near downtown Phoenix possibly self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in what could be a case of self-defense. Just after 7 p.m., officers on patrol near downtown Phoenix heard shots being fired in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Moments later, officers saw a man running toward them from the same area. After detaining him, police soon found another man nearby on Madison Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says

PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life and another is in jail following a Phoenix stabbing just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 4. At around 12:30 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. That's where they found the victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man arrested in connection with 18-month-old child's death, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant. According to court documents we obtained, Diego Miguel Garcia was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The incident began to unfold during the late-night hours of Feb. 1, when Phoenix Fire crews responded to a 911 call at a home in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a child with visible signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver dead after hitting light pole in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. Other drivers swerved and were able to miss the collision. Investigators say they pulled over to help the injured man.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

19-year-old dies after car hits tree in southeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in southeast Phoenix Thursday night. He’s been identified as Juan Partida, 19. The collision happened just after 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. Emergency crews responded and Partida was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
TOLLESON, AZ
