PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in what could be a case of self-defense. Just after 7 p.m., officers on patrol near downtown Phoenix heard shots being fired in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Moments later, officers saw a man running toward them from the same area. After detaining him, police soon found another man nearby on Madison Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO