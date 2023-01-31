ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Red Suitcase' Nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film at the Oscars

"The Red Suitcase" tells the harrowing story of the plight of Iranian girls who are victims of forced marriage and human trafficking, and the ongoing human rights violations against girls, women, filmmakers, and activists in Iran. It's been nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. We...
American Stage Launches Second Semester of Drama School for Kids & Adults

Let the drama begin at American Stage! The St. Pete theatre company is gearing up to launch its second semester of drama school for kids and adults. Due to the fall semester's success, this Spring - they're adding more programming for kids and adults - including musical theatre. The drama...

