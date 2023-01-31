Read full article on original website
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Click2Houston.com
🔒 Easy weekend getaways from Houston
You’re burnt out, sick of the city and overdue for a break -- Well, it’s not too late to plan to one. Here are some easy weekend getaways from Houston that require fewer than four hours roundtrip in a car. ⛱️ Galveston. Distance from Houston: 50 miles.
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Houston Chronicle
Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development
FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
An insider's guide to the Houston Galleria, the largest mall in Texas
Come for the shopping, and stay for the ice skating.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
TX Has One of the Top 2 Best Places to Live in the Entire U.S.
“Sandwich Generation”: adults with at least one living parent age 65+ and who are either raising a child younger than 18 or providing financial support to a grown child age 18 or older. THE SANDWICH GENERATION CHALLENGES. Right now those who fall into the sandwich generation are stressed, there's...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
These hip Houston wine bars are worthy of a toast
Find your new favorite pours at these hip Houston spots.
KENS 5
Man hoping to find dog its forever home after it was left tied up to pole in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A man said he caught someone on camera abandoning a dog at a gas station in southeast Houston on Friday. Jason Hutchinson recorded a video where you can see a dog tied to a pole with a leash. He posted it to social media and the video has since gone viral with more than 11 million views on TikTok.
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
