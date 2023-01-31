ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

🔒 Easy weekend getaways from Houston

You’re burnt out, sick of the city and overdue for a break -- Well, it’s not too late to plan to one. Here are some easy weekend getaways from Houston that require fewer than four hours roundtrip in a car. ⛱️ Galveston. Distance from Houston: 50 miles.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name

Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development

FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive

In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
