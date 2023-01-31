Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
1950s ranch transforms into the epitome of Sarasota style
Maybe Dan Denton didn’t exactly invent the Sarasota lifestyle, but his publications have celebrated our way of living since 1980. As founder of Sarasota Magazine, Denton gave our town a glossy look and progressive attitude, a heady mix of gracious living, the arts, philanthropy, food and — always its driving force — luxury real estate. So it’s no surprise that his own house on Lido Key, which he shares with his partner, Venezuelan artist Ramses Serrano, is a living history of Sarasota’s transformation from sleepy beach town to sophisticated glamour capital.
Longboat Observer
Where to find the hidden nightlife in Sarasota, Longboat
Despite rumors to the contrary, local nightlife doesn’t shut down when the sun goes down. (Heck, a few keep the lights on until midnight!) We’ve come up with a quick, but hardly complete, list of places that offer after-dinner drinks, a game of trivia, live music or a late-night nosh.
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
ABC Action News
Knight Parade Returns to Ybor City Next Weekend
The pirate invasion has come and gone, which means next up in the Tampa fun is the Knight Parade!. The iconic Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is returning to historic Ybor City on Saturday, Feb. 11. It starts at 7 p.m. along Seventh Avenue. The...
thatssotampa.com
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa
Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 16-20 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Stephanie Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8353 Lindrick Lane to Christopher John Hickman and Donna Lynn Hickman, of Bradenton, for $3,075,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.
Executive Chef Brian Lampe stepping down from Seminole Heights' Rooster & The Till
And the restaurant is seeking his replacement.
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
941area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton | Best Buffets in Sarasota
Do you want to enjoy the best buffets in Bradenton & Sarasota, FL city? Don't worry, we've prepared a superb list for you. Buffets are an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy a variety of food choices. The hundreds of meal combinations ensure that you don't settle for one dish alone.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch sells hundreds of memberships
A new business in Lakewood Ranch is already finding success, and it's not even open yet. The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch is feeding off the game's latest craze.
ABC Action News
Irish Tenors Coming to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre This Month
The Irish Tenors are coming to Clearwater later this month for their 25th Anniversary! They will be at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Monday, February 27 at 7:30 pm. The Irish Tenors have been touring together since 1998, with sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Sydney...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Home Owned By Kirstie Alley AND Lisa Marie Presley Now For Sale In Clearwater
Sadly we recently lost both Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presly. But if you have around $6 million handy, you could own a part of both of their lives. Kirstie’s trust just listed one of her Clearwater, FL homes that she bought from Presley back in 2000. The home is in the Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood at 1100 N Osceola Ave and is next door neighbors with one of John Travolta’s Florida homes. Alley bought it for around $1.5 million and clearly prices have gone up! But for your $6 mil you get over 7,800 feet of home on the water in a gated community with some Hollywood history, and I’m sure some other history too... Tampa Bay’s local mag Creative Loafing has the pics of her estate. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in...
Lakewood Ranch business considers itself the expert in collectibles
Tucked away in Lakewood Ranch is one of the area's biggest hidden gems. Certified Collectible Group is where items are certified and authenticated.
sarasotamagazine.com
Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now
Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Longboat Observer
Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block
District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
