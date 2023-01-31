Sadly we recently lost both Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presly. But if you have around $6 million handy, you could own a part of both of their lives. Kirstie’s trust just listed one of her Clearwater, FL homes that she bought from Presley back in 2000. The home is in the Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood at 1100 N Osceola Ave and is next door neighbors with one of John Travolta’s Florida homes. Alley bought it for around $1.5 million and clearly prices have gone up! But for your $6 mil you get over 7,800 feet of home on the water in a gated community with some Hollywood history, and I’m sure some other history too... Tampa Bay’s local mag Creative Loafing has the pics of her estate. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in...

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO