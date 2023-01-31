Tom Hoge will try to continue his roll this week as the PGA Tour heads to California's Monterey Peninsula for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hoge surged past Jordan Spieth on the final three holes last year to win by two strokes. It was his first – and only – PGA Tour title. The 33-year-old was also in the final group in 2021 but faded to a tie for 12th. Spieth headlines the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field, and he won this event in 2017 and has three straight top-10 finishes, which means he'll likely be ranked near the top of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf rankings. The tournament is played over three courses – Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach – and celebrities playing alongside can make for long but entertaining rounds.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO