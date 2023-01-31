ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity tee times, pairings

The PGA Tour is back on the Monterey Peninsula, which means the celebrities will be out for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the event. Each of the 156 professionals in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
The Independent

Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events

Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week

Breaking down our PGA Tour expert picks for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in golf this week with the three-course rotation and 54-hole cut returning. Jon Rahm’s winning streak has come to an end and now he’s just done playing…well, he’s just not in the field for this week’s PGA Tour stop at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the Spaniard on an absolute heater still finished Top 10 last week at Torrey Pines despite playing horribly (by his standards) on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The PGA Tour is headed back to Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic venues in golf, for one of the biggest pro-am events of the year. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each professional in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
nbcsportsedge.com

Pebble Beach: Wise to use DK Boost on Hovland

As the PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach, California, for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I start to reminisce on cashing the beautiful +6000 ticket on Tom Hoge last season. Hoge won the event by two strokes after his 4-under-68 in round 4. What a wild ride we were on for cashing such a large outright. Hoge started the round with a birdie, then a double on holes 4 and 5. Nonetheless, he did the job and won us a large hunk of cash.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
CBS Sports

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf rankings, picks, sleepers: Back Viktor Hovland, fade Jordan Spieth

Tom Hoge will try to continue his roll this week as the PGA Tour heads to California's Monterey Peninsula for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hoge surged past Jordan Spieth on the final three holes last year to win by two strokes. It was his first – and only – PGA Tour title. The 33-year-old was also in the final group in 2021 but faded to a tie for 12th. Spieth headlines the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field, and he won this event in 2017 and has three straight top-10 finishes, which means he'll likely be ranked near the top of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf rankings. The tournament is played over three courses – Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach – and celebrities playing alongside can make for long but entertaining rounds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions: Long shot golf picks to win this weekend

One of the great things about golf betting is that no two tournaments are the same. Every week, the strategy changes depending on the course, the conditions, and the field. The field for last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was superb. John Rahm, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa were the headliners. Still, the next group of players was a who’s who of up-and-coming elite talents like Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris, and eventual winner Max Homa. Things look very different this week at Pebble Beach. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, and...
Sportscasting

How Does Scoring Work at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

First played in 1937, the event currently known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is undoubtedly one of the most unique tournaments on the PGA Tour. For starters, it’s just one of a few to be played on multiple courses, which are currently Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy