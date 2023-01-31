ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott gives update on winter weather in Texas

By Sharon Raissi
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Gov. Greg Abbott held a press briefing about severe weather in the state of Texas.

Freezing rain likely in portions of East Texas

Abbott spoke from the State Operations Center in Austin about “the state’s response to severe winter weather conditions impacting Texas this week,” according to his office.

Wintry weather is hitting Texas, causing school closures and delays throughout East Texas and beyond.

In the briefing, Abbott talked about the importance of using DriveTexas.org to check road conditions if you must be on the roads during icy weather.

ERCOT: Power grid expected to meet demand during winter weather this week

He said this morning there were roughly 7,000 power outages in the state, and emphasized that the power grid is “functioning very effectively.”

14 state agencies are responding to the winter storm, Abbott said.

