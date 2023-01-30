Northfield girls hockey continues win streak

The No. 17 ranked Northfield High School girls hockey team (16-6, 9-1 Big 9) will enter its last week of the regular season riding a five-game win streak that dates back to Jan. 19 and includes four shutouts during that run. The latest addition to the win column for Northfield was an 8-0 victory at Rochester Mayo Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Raiders wasted little time to take control of the game as Ayla Puppe scored at :41 of the first with a solo assist going to Emerson Garlie. Puppe’s epic evening continued at 3:45 of the first with a second goal that was assisted by Lucy Boland.

Before the end of the first period, Puppe earned her eighth hat trick of the season with a power play tally at 12:43 with an assist from Garlie. The Puppe show continued in the second period with her fourth goal of the evening at 2:52. Her power play goal was assisted by Grace McCoshen and Mia Miller. Puppe then scored her season-high fifth goal of the game at 6:36 with an assist from Abby Kasal.

Northfield’s Eloise DeBus made it 6-0 with her goal at 7:28 of the second and McCoshen pushed the lead to 7-0 with her goal at 13:01. To complete the evening, Garlie scored an even strength goal at 4:23 of the third to finish the scoring at 8-0. The Raiders outshot Mayo 45-12 as Macy Mueller made 12 saves. This was Mueller’s ninth shutout of the season.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Northfield added another conference win to its record with a 4-1 victory over Albert Lea at the Northfield Ice Arena.

Northfield’s Garlie opened the scoring with a power play marker at 8:09 of the first period with assists from Puppe and Isabelle Stephes. Albert Lea tied the contest at 12:35 of the first with a goal by Aryah Hansen to make it 1-1.

In the second period, Northfield took control of its destiny with a pair of power play goals. Puppe scored the game winner at 6:02 with a helper from Garlie before Miller added the second power play goal at 6:58 with help from Puppe and Garlie.

To finish the evening’s scoring, Puppe scored her second goal of the game at 14:20 of the third period with assists from Stephes and McCoshen.

The Raiders were 3-of-8 on the power play and were 5-of-5 on the penalty kill in the game. Northfield also outshot Albert Lea 34-11 in the game as Mueller had 10 saves in net for NHS.

The Raiders opened their week on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a 3-0 league win over Mankato East at the Northfield Ice Arena.

The two squads battled to a scoreless draw after the first period, before Northfield broke into the scoring column with the game winning goal scored by Emma Peroutka at 10:28 of the second period. Puppe and Garlie each had assists on the play.

In the third period, Northfield dominated play by outshooting Mankato East 14-1 and by adding two more goals. Puppe scored on the power play at :54 with assists from Stephes and Miller to make it 2-0. The Raiders finished the night with an even-strength goal by Miller at 12:51 with a solo assist credited to Puppe.

On the night, Northfield outshot Mankato East 39-15. Northfield’s special teams play was on target with a 4-of-4 effort on the penalty kill and 1-of-3 on the power play. Mueller had 15 saves in the contest as she posted her eighth shutout of the season in the game.

Northfield, which hosted Dodge County in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, will complete the regular season portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a road game at Hutchinson on Friday, Feb. 3 and a home date against Owatonna on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Raider Notes:

• Northfield currently leads the Big 9 standings with 32 points, while Owatonna is second with 30 points. Owatonna will finish its league slate at Rochester Mayo on Jan. 31 and at Northfield on Feb. 4.

• Ayla Puppe continues to chart impressive numbers this winter and has a team leading 44 goals, 28 assists and 72 points scored for the Raiders in 2022-23.

• Emerson Garlie ranks second on the team with 23 goals, and 44 points, while Grace McCoshen has 26 assists and 33 points. Garlie, McCoshen and Puppe are all juniors.

• Sophomore goalie Macy Mueller has made 456 saves this season and owns a 1.68 goals against average and a .925 save rate for the Raiders.

• Northfield has outscored its opponents 119-38 this winter.