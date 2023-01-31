Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers
Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Matt Rhule files suit against the Panthers, sources confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is suing the Panthers, sources confirmed with Queen City News on Wednesday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons Terms of the lawsuit have not yet been released. The team as well as the law firm for Rhule both declined […]
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
Best of Panthers HC Frank Reich's introductory press conference
On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers presented their newest head coach—Frank Reich. Here are some of the best sights and sounds from the momentous introductory press conference.
Spartanburg County hopes to keep Carolina Panthers training camp in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Frank Reich is the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and he has a lot of history with the team. He was its first starting quarterback in franchise history in 1995. He played under owner Jerry Richardson; a Wofford College graduate, and the person responsible...
Panthers OC candidate profile: Duce Staley
Older Carolina Panthers fans should be familiar with the newest addition to head coach Frank Reich’s staff in Duce Staley. Not only was the former Philadelphia Eagles running back a force in the NFC for the better part of a decade, but he also had one of his best outings against his new employer—dashing the cats for 140 yards and a touchdown back in 1999.
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Frank Reich on coaching QBs, summer in Spartanburg
New Panthers head coach, who was the team's first starting quarterback in 1995, talked about coaching QBs today as he developed that reputation as an NFL offensive coordinator and then as head coach of the Colts.
Panthers owner admits crucial mistake
Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Texans looking at Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator
The Houston Texans found their sixth full-time coach in team history with DeMeco Ryans. Now, the Texans are looking to build his staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are looking at current San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin to be Ryans’ defensive coordinator.
