Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers

Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
DETROIT, MI
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Matt Rhule files suit against the Panthers, sources confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is suing the Panthers, sources confirmed with Queen City News on Wednesday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons Terms of the lawsuit have not yet been released. The team as well as the law firm for Rhule both declined […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers OC candidate profile: Duce Staley

Older Carolina Panthers fans should be familiar with the newest addition to head coach Frank Reich’s staff in Duce Staley. Not only was the former Philadelphia Eagles running back a force in the NFC for the better part of a decade, but he also had one of his best outings against his new employer—dashing the cats for 140 yards and a touchdown back in 1999.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Panthers owner admits crucial mistake

Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC

