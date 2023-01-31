ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Virginia assistant HS basketball coach impersonated a 13-year-old player, leads to multiple firings

Multiple girls basketball coaches were fired from a Virginia high school after a 22-year-old assistant coach was caught impersonating a 13-year-old junior varsity player who was out of town during a January game, according to WAVY TV10. Video allegedly shows former Churchland High School (Portsmouth, Va.) coach Arlisha Boykins posing...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
NORFOLK, VA
Tribune-Review

Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen

Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
HAMPTON, VA
country1037fm.com

Virginia High School Basketball Coach Caught Playing In Game As Student

A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired after allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player and competing as her during a game earlier this month. This is according to a story on Fox News. The Portsmouth Public Schools district is reportedly investigating the incident after 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins impersonated one...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
seattlemedium.com

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled To Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Scripps Howard School of Journalism & Communications at Hampton University (SHSJU) will host its 20th anniversary celebration on February 10. MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C. in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Although the award is...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy