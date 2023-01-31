Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Virginia assistant HS basketball coach impersonated a 13-year-old player, leads to multiple firings
Multiple girls basketball coaches were fired from a Virginia high school after a 22-year-old assistant coach was caught impersonating a 13-year-old junior varsity player who was out of town during a January game, according to WAVY TV10. Video allegedly shows former Churchland High School (Portsmouth, Va.) coach Arlisha Boykins posing...
WTKR
2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
Steps to success: College student from Hampton making name as custom shoe designer
A 20-year-old student at Virginia Commonwealth University is now catching the eye of some professional athletes with his custom shoe designs.
Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen
Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
country1037fm.com
Virginia High School Basketball Coach Caught Playing In Game As Student
A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired after allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player and competing as her during a game earlier this month. This is according to a story on Fox News. The Portsmouth Public Schools district is reportedly investigating the incident after 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins impersonated one...
Battle of the Bands caps big year for NSU's Spartan Legion marching band
Norfolk State's Spartan Legion is one of six college marching bands invited to perform in the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands on Saturday, February 4, in Atlanta.
A family affair: Virginia triplets join Navy together, then dad follows
Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
WAVY News 10
First Hip-Hop Artist for the U.S. Army
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick is one of the first hip-hop artists in the U.S. Army. We talked to him about his journey.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
seattlemedium.com
MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled To Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
The Scripps Howard School of Journalism & Communications at Hampton University (SHSJU) will host its 20th anniversary celebration on February 10. MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C. in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Although the award is...
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Man found not guilty on all charges in killing of ODU student
Javon Doyle was previously facing 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, who was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
