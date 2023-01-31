Liberty ISD Superintendent Dustin McGee is happy to announce the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year. “With all my heart I believe that Liberty ISD has the most talented, hard working and dedicated team of educators in the state of Texas. The work that is done each day by our faculty and staff to serve and support our students, families and community comes from a calling and passion that is evident to anyone familiar with the work we do,” said McGee. “I am so proud of all of our educators and staff and want to extend a special congratulations to the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year.”

LIBERTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO