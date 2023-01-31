Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Lee David Gilbert
Lee David Gilbert, 44, of Cleveland, Texas peacefully went to be with his Savior on January 31,2023 while supported by his family at home, after a three-year battle with cancer. Lee was born on July 16, 1978, to David and Judy Gilbert in Baytown, Texas. He is preceded in death...
bluebonnetnews.com
Bobby Ray Dunigan
Bobby Ray Dunigan, 93, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on November 27, 1929, in Maysville, Oklahoma, to his parents Jack and Oneta Dunigan. Bobby was a loving and very kind person. He was funny and always a happy go lucky. Bobby loved to fish, shrimp and have cookouts with his family. While working in the Refinery at Chevron, Bobby and his family relocated to Liberty and has been here for about 45 years. Bobby had quarter-Indian blood and was part of the Chickasaw Tribe. He will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.
bluebonnetnews.com
Alice Pearlee “Raney” Patterson
Alice Pearlee “Raney” Patterson, 93, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty, Texas. Alice was born on May 24, 1929, to the late Myron and Ora Boyce “Sharp” in Pearland, Texas. She was united in marriage to Fred L. Raney, Sr. on January 1, 1945.
bluebonnetnews.com
Sandra N Neighbors
Sandra N Neighbors, 74, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on Thursday, February 5, 1948, in Houston, Texas, to Harold Needham and Sally Arrendell, both of whom have preceded her in death. Sandra was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd D...
bluebonnetnews.com
Mildred Louise “Millie” Rousseau
Mildred Louise “Millie” Rousseau, 78, of Houston, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Houston. She was born September 19, 1944, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to her late parents, Julius Rousseau and Sarah Gillespie Rousseau. Millie was a longtime resident of Houston and previously resided in Louisiana. She loved...
bluebonnetnews.com
Sandra Joyce Hill
Sandra Joyce Hill, 74, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on January 24, 1949 in Sour Lake, Texas to her parents Harvey Leon Hendrix and Ruby Joyce Griffin. Sandra was a sweet, kind and giving person. She always cared for others more...
bluebonnetnews.com
Almedia Dean
Almedia Dean was born June 3, 1936 in Tomball, Texas. Almedia is also known to many of us as mom, meme, mammee or “media”. She was a committed wife, loving mother, sister, caring grandmother, gracious great grandmother, friend, and sister in Christ. She was called to her eternal home on January 26, 2023 at the age of 86.
bluebonnetnews.com
G. Nick Carter
G. Nick Carter was born July 3, 1945, in Charleston, South Carolina, to parents, Sidney Gregory Carter and Ianita Gamet Carter. He went to his Heavenly Home on January 28, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 77. Nick served our country in the US Navy, serving 3 tours...
bluebonnetnews.com
Margie Fay Gandy Hickman
Margie Fay Gandy Hickman was born December 21, 1947 in Saratoga, Texas to parents, H. K. (Hen) Gandy and Mildred Vernice Flowers Gandy. She gained her wings the evening of January 25, 2023, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was 75 years old. She attended school...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty ISD announces teachers, paraprofessionals of the year
Liberty ISD Superintendent Dustin McGee is happy to announce the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year. “With all my heart I believe that Liberty ISD has the most talented, hard working and dedicated team of educators in the state of Texas. The work that is done each day by our faculty and staff to serve and support our students, families and community comes from a calling and passion that is evident to anyone familiar with the work we do,” said McGee. “I am so proud of all of our educators and staff and want to extend a special congratulations to the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year.”
bluebonnetnews.com
Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit
The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway....
bluebonnetnews.com
Family: No sign of Cleveland man missing since New Year’s Eve
Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old missing Cleveland man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022. Richard “Rick” Simpson’s last known location was the Burger King near the intersection of SH 105 and US 59 in Cleveland. His parked vehicle, with the keys still inside, reportedly was found in the Burger King parking lot.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season
“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
bluebonnetnews.com
ICE Houston removes foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Mexico
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. on Jan. 30. The man is wanted for homicide in his home country of Mexico.
