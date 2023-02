The Hartselle Lady Tigers clinched their second straight regular-season area championship with a 45-34 win over Cullman this past Friday. The Lady Tigers trailed 9-3 midway through the first quarter before going on a 7-3 run to close the quarter trailing 12-10. Hannah Burks jump-started Hartselle with eight points in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Bearcats 11-6 to take a 21-18 lead into halftime.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO