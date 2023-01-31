Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Gradek having fine freshman season
Makenna Gradek is one of seven freshmen on Vista del Lago’s varsity girls’ soccer team. Last year’s team which finished with a 17-3-2 record and won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship graduated 10 seniors. This season is a bit of rebuilding year for Eagles. The team, so far, has an 8-4-5 record with two games remaining in the regular season.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom footballers sign
Folsom High had six football players sign letters of intent Wednesday at a ceremony held at the school. Five attended the ceremonial event: as tight end Walker Lyons signed with USC, defensive back Greco Carrillo with San Jose State, defensive back Joseph Chavez with the University of San Diego, defensive end Diallo Washington with Central Washington and defensive tackle Jake Greule with Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Though not at the ceremony, wide receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. signed with Sacramento State.
goldcountrymedia.com
Last-second goal sends Colfax soccer to playoffs with thrilling win over Twelve Bridges
One word can describe Colfax High School's boys soccer team this season: resilient. The season started on a somber note with the tragic death of teammate Dante De La Torre. The Falcons have battled through tragedy, injury and any other type of adversity that could be thrown their way but despite everything, they found themselves playing for a playoff spot Tuesday night at Twelve Bridges.
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans win rematch with Grizzlies, 55-40
With the push for the postseason on as teams see their remaining regular season games dwindle, Oak Ridge High’s varsity boys’ basketball team pulled off a big win Wednesday night at home, upending Granite Bay, 55-40. The Trojans had lost to the Grizzlies the first time around in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Timberwolves unable to overcome the power of Inderkum's frontcourt in 64-54 loss
Inderkum High School’s boys' basketball team jumped out to an early lead against Woodcreek High Monday night to capture the Capital Valley Conference showdown, 64-54. It was the Timberwolves’ second loss to the league leaders, losing by 11 the first time around. It sets the stage for Wednesday’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rink rats: Capital Thunder grows youth hockey in the area
When you think of high school sports in California, your mind likely goes to football, basketball, softball or baseball, where powerhouse programs in the Golden State are aplenty. Some of the best athletes in the state, however, don’t take the field or court; they lace up skates and take to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vilca Peggy Dunievitz 11/3/1933 - 1/26/2023
Peggy Dunievitz passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, with friends and family at her side, on January 26, 2023. Peggy was born November 3, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Henry and Ester Hemmingsen. Her dad was in the restaurant business, moving to California in 1945 where they opened a restaurant in Colfax.
goldcountrymedia.com
John Douglas Larimer 5/5/1938 - 1/23/2023
John was born in Chicago Heights, IL to John and Gladyce Larimer, and grew up in Sacramento, CA. He graduated from Sacramento High School and from San Jose State University. A longtime resident of Placer County, John worked for the state of CA and the Placer County Department of Public Works. He loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and enjoyed hiking, camping, and cross country skiing.
goldcountrymedia.com
Frances Reynolds 3/14/1936 - 1/17/2023
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, at the age of 86, Frances Reynolds passed away at home surrounded by family after a short illness. Fran was born in Amalia, New Mexico in 1936. She lived in California throughout her adult life, spending many years in San Francisco and Daly City, and most recently residing with family in Davis after moving from Lincoln in 2017. With a career in title and escrow, Fran worked for City Title followed by Transamerica Title for over 40 years.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln's Best Band of 2022 to perform this month
Guilty as Charged band, a local group ranging from 12 to 17 years old, has some big performances coming up, according to Steve Pagano, Rockstar Music Academy owner in Lincoln. “Don’t let their youth fool you,” Pagano said. “These guys can hold their own in any club, festival or stadium and they have played them all.”
goldcountrymedia.com
New cidery preparing to open doors in Auburn
Cider makers with local roots have plans to open Ponderosa Cider Company, which includes a tasting room, in Auburn in late March. Jon Hoag, who grew up in Auburn, and his wife Ashlee recently leased a space at 102 Gum Lane and just wrapped up the primary fermentation process on their first 5,200 gallons of cider.
goldcountrymedia.com
John Kaufman 7/19/1952 - 1/11/2023
John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on January 11, 2023 in Rocklin Ca. with his long time partner and friend Frances Buchholz by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson of Minnesota. He is predeceased by...
goldcountrymedia.com
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
goldcountrymedia.com
Eloise Burrison Fisher 2/14/1940 - 1/28/2023
On January 23, 2023, Eloise Burrison Fisher passed away, in Roseville, California, at the age of 82. Eloise, or Ellie, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Eloise and Theodore Whitesell. She then moved with her family to Glendale, California, where she graduated high school and then studied at Glendale College, where she met and married Ralph Burrison and had two children, Joy and Valerie. After a divorce, Ellie met and married James Fisher, to whom she was married for 23 years, and they moved to Lincoln, California in 2008. Eloise loved business and owned several small businesses throughout her life. After officially retiring, she learned to paint and loved to paint anything and everything in her house, if looked like it needed a cheery purple flower. She also loved to garden, purple iris and hydrangea being her favorite flowers to grow, although the fragrance of gardenias competed for first place in her heart. She loved spending time with her husband Jim, her family, and their many close friends.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mary Virginia (Gena) Foote 2/17/1933 - 1/25/2023
Fancy Farm, Kentucky Sacramento, California Gena Foote passed quietly into God’s waiting arms with her children by her side on January 25th, 2023 at 89 years of age. She started her life in a tiny town founded by many of her ancestors in Graves County Kentucky. There her life centered around school, her church and her family until the day a handsome young soldier came through Fancy Farm on his way to Ft. Campbell, Ky. She caught his eye and the rest is history. She would become a soldier’s wife and travel the world alongside him all while raising children and balancing all that military life threw at her. An avid bowler and golfer, she also loved going to concerts and plays in addition to traveling the country when the opportunity presented itself. Gena loved to have fun with family and always had a ready smile for strangers. Gena is survived by her daughter Beth Walter, grandson Michael Walter (wife Mina, great granddaughters Layla and Jenna); grandson Robert Walter; daughter Barbara Sady (husband David), granddaughter Jessica Sommer (husband Brett, great grandsons Blake and Lucas), granddaughter Stephanie Merz (husband Cory, great granddaughters Jordon and Mackenzie); Son Robert Foote (wife Margueritte) granddaughter Meghan Foote, granddaughter Caiti Dunn (great granddaughters Cailin and Nova) granddaughter Shannin Foote; and daughter Vanessa Ryan (husband Sean) granddaughters Morgan Ryan and Macey Ryan. Her son Frank Patrick Foote died in 1958 at the age of 4, a grief no mother should have to endure. Her husband Robert G. Foote predeceased her in 2007 after 55 years of marriage. She was the youngest child of 8 of Henry Leo and Mary Erminine VanNess, all of who have passed. So I'll sing Hallelujah……You were an angel in the shape of our Mom When we fell down you'd be there holding us up Spread your wings as you go.
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay MAC reviews county height limitation amendment for Project 8 Winery
The Granite Bay Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of a proposed height zoning text amendment (ZTA) during its Thursday meeting. The amendment would allow for a structure for a winery, tasting room or accessory-use restaurant to exceed the height limit of a zone if it is authorized through a conditional use permit process, which would include an analysis of visual impacts including photo simulations, Jennifer Byous, a supervising planner for Placer County, said.
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Auburn moves toward fire safety inspections with fee schedule
The city of Auburn is getting closer to increasing its fire safety inspection program as the city council discussed the results of a fee study at its Jan. 23 meeting. Auburn City Fire Department Chief Dave Spencer presented the findings of the fee study, which looked to “validate the costs that are incurred while doing inspections.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
goldcountrymedia.com
Soroptimist of Auburn accepting scholarship applications
The culmination and highlight of being a Soroptimist member is the ability to provide area women and girls with scholarships to help them continue on their journeys of empowerment. In addition to scholarships, Soroptimist International of Auburn (SIA) donates to many of the service agencies in the community. Seniors First,...
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the City: Mayor Rodriguez cites bold vision for 2023
Shining with community pride in a vivid red dress on the stage of Lakeside Church, Folsom Mayor Rosario Rodriguez delivered the 2023 State of the City address to a capacity- filled auditorium last Thursday. The event marked the first address for Rodriguez; the local businesswoman was named mayor in December after previously serving as vice- mayor.
