Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Handful of PWO offers sign with Alabama on National Signing Day
With 28 scholarship prospects signed during Early Signing Period in December, it’s not a surprise that Alabama did not sign another one during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The program did, however, receive signatures from a handful of in-state prospects who will be preferred walk-ons. Those were Antonio Ross,...
Final 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings for high school boys and girls.
Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan is pushing for something unique in this year’s Super Bowl. KCTV reports Amber Smith, a Chiefs fan for 35 years, has started an online petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, to conduct the honorary coin toss.
Alabama Announces 'Yea Alabama' as Official University NIL Entity
The program will help connect Crimson Tide athletes with fans and donors to create NIL deals.
The Extra Point: Will Auburn's Olympian Gymnast Intimidate Alabama?
Alabama's rival comes to Tuscaloosa this Friday night for the sold out Power of Pink Meet.
WATCH: Notre Dame OC Arrives in Tuscaloosa for Interview
Earlier reports of Tommy Rees visiting Tuscaloosa to interview with Nick Saban were confirmed when Rees was seen entering an SUV at the Tuscaloosa National Airport following the touchdown of the Crimson Tide Foundation's 2011 Cessna jet. Here is video of Rees getting into the car from Tide 100.9's own...
In-state 2024 DL reacts to Alabama offer: “I’ve been a Bama fan all my life."
In our late December piece that looked ahead to the 2024 class, BamaInsider listed in-state defensive lineman Malik Blocton as a name to watch out for. Not only had Blocton’s recruitment taken off in the previous few months during a stellar junior season, but he was also very much on Alabama’s radar.
Alabama, coach Nate Oats agree on new 6-year, $30M contract
Alabama and men's basketball coach Nate Oats have agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program's best regular season in decades.
James Spann: “Expect Big Soaking” in Parts of Alabama Thursday
An ice storm to our west will impact Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee which is causing travel chaos, dangerous road conditions, and power outages. This will system will transition into rain as it makes its way to Alabama. Wednesday Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said...
Alabama Gymnastics Hosts Auburn Friday Night in Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 11 Alabama gymnastics team will host the No. 6 Auburn Tigers Friday Night in Coleman Coliseum. The meet is Alabama’s annual Power of Pink event, started 19 years ago by Sarah Patterson.
Alabama Head Soccer Coach Wes Hart Extended Through 2027
Under Hart’s direction, the Crimson Tide made its first-ever appearance at the Women’s College Cup last December.
UAB knocks off No. 19 FAU, ending nation’s longest active win streak at 20
Eric Gaines scored 21 points as Alabama-Birmingham ended the nation’s longest active win streak at 20 games by downing No.
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
