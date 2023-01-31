ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

On3.com

Handful of PWO offers sign with Alabama on National Signing Day

With 28 scholarship prospects signed during Early Signing Period in December, it’s not a surprise that Alabama did not sign another one during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The program did, however, receive signatures from a handful of in-state prospects who will be preferred walk-ons. Those were Antonio Ross,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

2023 National Signing Day across the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
MONTGOMERY, AL

