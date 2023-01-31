Read full article on original website
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
arkvalleyvoice.com
State Wants to Know What you Think About Wolves in Colorado
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is continuing to seek public feedback on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Use this CPW online form to submit comments by Feb. 22, or attend a public hearing (including a February 16 virtual meeting) to present your feedback in person. All...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming...
Eagle Watch & Gala to Help NoCo Birds This Month
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers
If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
What’s it Like to Be Evacuated from a Colorado Chairlift?
For beginners, and even some advanced skiers and snowboarders, riding a chairlift can be a nerve-racking experience. Suspended way above the ground, being pulled by a cable up a mountain, it's reasonable to understand why this would be frightening to some. To make matters worse, on rare occasions, something goes...
Check Out the Cute Kids’ Entries for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary Plate
Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles held a contest where residents submitted their designs for what will be the special plate for Colorado's 150th anniversary. Many kids submitted their ideas, as well. Imagine being given the assignment, as a kid, to design a license plate that exemplifies Colorado. What items do...
1,000 eagles visit Colorado: Here's how to spot them and where to look
An eagle migration combined with frigid weather has greatly increased the likelihood that Coloradans will be able to spot bald eagles over the next couple weeks – if they know where to look. Each year, from November to March, more than 1,000 bald eagles migrate to the state, joining...
After saving 11 lives on frigid Colorado lake, two park rangers awarded
When a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo last May, the lives of 13 were put at risk. Thanks to heroic acts by responding park rangers, 11 of those individuals survived. Park rangers Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon have each been given a 'Life Saving Award' for their actions at Lake Pueblo State Park on May 29, 2022.
Permits set to launch for popular Colorado wilderness
Permits soon will be available for backpackers looking to visit some of the more popular areas of an iconic Colorado wilderness. Starting Feb. 15, reservations are set to be posted on recreation.gov for summer trips to the most sought parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Costing $10 per person per night, the U.S. Forest Service says the reservations will be limited, as part of a previously stated effort to limit crowds and damage to certain areas. ...
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil
Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
