FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruined
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
963kklz.com
Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas
They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Company Builds Stuff Out Of Chopsticks
A local Las Vegas company is doing their part to help the environment by repurposing used chopsticks to make all sorts of stuff. According to an article written by Kelsey McFarland on KTNV.com, ChopValue collects used chopsticks from approximately 130 Asian restaurants from all around the Las Vegas valley. They have recycling bins set up at these dining establishments, and they go around once or twice a week and pick up all the used chopsticks. When McFarland posted this article, they had 17 tons of used chopsticks waiting to be turned into all sorts of useful items.
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
ballparkdigest.com
Las Vegas to A’s: No $, plenty of warm fuzzies
A trip to Las Vegas by Oakland A’s ownership yielded plenty of warm thoughts and promises of soft support from local businesses, but the team remains far from any meaningful financial contributions toward a new ballpark in Sin City. A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval were...
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
vegas24seven.com
Vegas Mania 2023 Takes Over Circa and the D Las Vegas, March 15-19 and 23-26
VEGAS MANIA 2023 TAKES OVER CIRCA AND THE D LAS VEGAS, MARCH 15-19 AND 23-26 Downtown Las Vegas to Transform into the Ultimate March Hoops Watch Destination. It’s time to ball it up, downtown Las Vegas-style. Circa Resort & Casino and the D Las Vegas are gearing up for the return of their “Vegas Mania” March Hoops watch parties. Beginning March 15, sports lovers can head to Circa Resort & Casino for poolside dunks at Stadium Swim or catch the action at the world’s largest sportsbook. The party continues at the D with its 12th floor ballroom viewing event, featuring private rentable “Man Caves” and more.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Las Vegas Weekly
Downtown wine bar, five Las Vegas chefs nominated for Beard awards
The James Beard Foundation’s annual culinary awards haven’t always been generous when it comes to recognizing the talented chefs and elite hospitality programs in Las Vegas, but this year is telling a different story. Downtown Arts District hot spot Garagiste Wine Room & Merchant has been named a semifinalist for the Outstanding Bar award, a category rarely cracked by Vegas venues, and five local chefs reached semifinal status in the Best Chef, Southwest regional category: Oscar Amador and Francesco Di Caudo at Anima by Edo; Kaoru Azeuchi at Kaiseki Yuzu; Yip Cheung at the Cosmopolitan’s Red Plate; and Jimmy Li at Shanghai Taste. The full list of restaurant and chef semifinalists can be found at jamesbeard.org/awards. Finalists in each category will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the annual ceremony June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
8newsnow.com
Why not pitch in? Ways to donate time, experience: 8 great volunteer programs in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So you’ve retired, can only golf so much. What now? How about volunteering for any number of programs or nonprofits in the Las Vegas valley?. So many are looking for help, and you’ve got all that experience. Why not reach out to your place of worship, a youth sports league or maybe even the neighborhood school?
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
963kklz.com
City Of Las Vegas Hiring Lifeguards, Camp Counselors, And More For Summer
Calling all lifeguards. camp counselors, and more – Las Vegas is hiring!. The city of Las Vegas will hold hiring events in the upcoming weeks to fill several open seasonal positions. Preregistration is available for all positions online at the city of Las Vegas website. Preregistration is not required but it is definitely encouraged.
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
New Las Vegas Strip Project Means the End of an Era
Aside from Wayne Newton, nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip and one famed attraction and a major casino brand may be going away very soon.
businesspress.vegas
SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas
This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
blufashion.com
Hotels With the Best Spas in Las Vegas
Spas are a great option for those that want to improve their wellness as they can help to remove tension from your muscles, decrease chronic pain, and boost your mental health. Then, here are some of the hotels with the best spas that you should consider staying at the next time that you are in Las Vegas.
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
