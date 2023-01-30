Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO