Since the announcement of the Discovery takeover from Red Bull, there has been a lot of speculation and concern over what will happen to the sport we all love. I was lucky enough to get a chance to chat to head of ESO, Chris Ball, to find out all about their plans. We cover a bit of Chris’ background, how Discovery got involved and why Chris sees this as a good thing for mountain biking. I ask him about the changes to the format, prize money, if we’ll have to pay to watch the racing, who will be commentating and more. So sit back and hit play on this episode with Chris Ball.

1 DAY AGO