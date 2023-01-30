ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
governing.com

Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?

Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask

A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelmag.com

Unique Things to Do in Chinatown, San Francisco

One of America’s oldest Chinatowns, San Franciso’s bustling maze of streets and alleys lined with colourful shops, historic streetlights, hanging lanterns and pagoda roofs is a fascinating place to explore. It’s tempting to imagine that almost everything Chinatown has to offer revolves around food. But there’s a whole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyInYourState

If You’re Searching For The Best Fish Tacos In Northern California, Head To The Small Town Of Bodega Bay

Almost everywhere you look these days you see advertisements for “Taco Tuesdays” – it’s that official/unofficial designated day of the week that these handheld folded sandwiches brimming with everything from beef to chicken, pork, jack fruit, and more bring in crowds from far and wide. But if you like fish tacos, then you simply must head on over to The Fishetarian Fish Market for the best fish tacos you’ve ever eaten in Northern California!
BODEGA BAY, CA
TheSixFifty.com

‘I’m bullish on Menlo Park’: Restaurateur Greg Kuzia-Carmel bets on Peninsula community with his third eatery Canteen

The casual tapas bar is the first restaurant to open in the new Springline development, which aims to be ‘a Disney for culinary-savvy adults.’. Greg Kuzia-Carmel last week opened his third eatery within Menlo Park’s city limits. Canteen, a wine, cocktails and tapas bar, joins Canteen Coffee Shop and Camper in the lineup of local dining options he runs.
MENLO PARK, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

