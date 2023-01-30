Walock records another shutout in Northfield's win

The No. 6 ranked Northfield High School boys hockey team avenged an earlier loss this season to Big 9 rival Rochester Mayo with a 3-0 victory over the Spartans Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Northfield Ice Arena.

The win provided critical conference points for the Raiders, who are now tied for first in the conference with Mayo. Northfield brings a 15-4, 9-2 Big 9 record into this week’s play, while Mayo is 13-4-1, 8-2-0 Big 9. Northfield has six league games left on its schedule and Mayo has four Big 9 games left on its schedule in 2022-23.

Of note, Rochester Century is also a top contender in the league race with a 7-2 record, Albert Lea is 6-3 and Owatonna is 5-2-1 in the conference race. The Raiders are slated to match up against Owatonna on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Rochester Century on Thursday, Feb. 9.

In the showdown against Mayo, Keaton Walock posted his second consecutive shutout and his fourth shutout during the Raiders’ current five-game winning streak that dates back to Jan. 19. Walock had 20 saves in the game and has six shutouts this season for the Raiders.

After a scoreless first period, Northfield’s Kam Kaiser scored the eventual game winner at 9:29 of the second period with a power play goal that was assisted by Ty Frank and Mike Fossum. Northfield then padded its lead to 2-0 with a goal by Andrew Winter at 13:36 of the second that included assists from Kaiser and Brayden Olsen.

To finalize the decision, Kaiser lit the lamp again at 16:20 of the third with an empty net tally that include help from Cayden Monson and Jake Geiger.

Northfield outshot Mayo 35-20 in the contest, which included a second period that saw the Raiders own a 17-4 shot margin. On special teams, Northfield was 1-of-4 on the power play and 4-of-4 on the penalty kill.

On the road at #19 Albert Lea on Thursday, Jan. 26, the Raiders rolled to a 3-0 win over the Tigers, as Keaton Walock brought home the shutout with 21 saves in goal.

Kaiser found the back of the net with assists from Geiger and Frank at 15:29 of the first to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Northfield padded its lead to 2-0 with an even strength goal by Olsen at 6:27 that included assists from Monson and Will Cashin. The Raiders completed the scoring at 13:54 of the third with a goal by Cashin that featured a solo assist from Monson.

In a relatively penalty free game, both teams were 0-of-1 on the power play and Northfield also outshot Albert Lea 39-21 in the game.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Northfield travelled to Mankato East/Loyola and brought home an 8-3 victory over the Cougars. The Raiders scored three unanswered goals in the first period to set the game’s tempo, which was started by a power play goal by Monson at 3:02 of the first.

Winter added another power play marker at 4:41 of the first before Monson ended the period with a goal at 15:41. Mankato East broke the shutout at 4:06 of the second with a goal by Andrew Bastian before Cashin charted the eventual game winner at 5:34 of the second with assists from Monson and Olsen.

NHS special teams play took control later in the second at Fossum scored a power play goal at 7:05 and Cullen Merritt scored a shorthanded goal at 11:35 to push the Raiders’ lead to 6-1. In the final period, Northfield’s Kaiser carded a power play goal at 1:26 to make it 7-1. Mankato East’s Brayden Borgmeier and Jack Hansen scored goals to close the NHS lead to 7-3 before Monson gained the hat trick with his third goal of the game at 13:56 of the third to make the final tally 8-3.

Northfield outshot the Cougars 36-17 in the contest as the Raiders were 4-of-7 on the power play and 5-of-5 on the penalty kill. In the nets, Walock earned the victory with 14 saves for Northfield.

The Raiders will continue their 2022-23 season on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a 7:15 p.m. home game against Rochester John Marshall and on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a 7:00 p.m. game at Owatonna.

RAIDER NOTES:

• Northfield has now gone five games without allowing a power play goal.

• Junior forward Kam Kaiser leads Northfield with 26 goals and 41 points this season

• Junior forward Jake Geiger ranks first on the team with 22 assists this year and second on the team with 38 points.

• Goalie Keaton Walock is 15-4 this season with a team leading 1.58 goals against average and a .919 save rate.

• The Raiders have outscored their opponents 91-30 in 2022-23.