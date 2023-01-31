Read full article on original website
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Extension Season, Porro Payday, Chelsea Are Ruining Football, and More...
The weekend is upon us and Manchester City are hitting the road. The women are headed to the midlands for a match at Leicester City, and the men are taking the M1 to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest to start your Friday. Manchester...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Adios Vicky, Ortega the Blue, Summer Targets, and More...
Manchester City women are building toward a Saturday road trip to Leicester to face the Foxes. The men are heading to London on Sunday for a match with Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for all the action. ‘One day’ - Real Madrid manager Carlo...
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here
Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted Line-Up | Iwobi off DCL up top?
A fortnight ago I suggested Frank Lampard might consider a 4-4-2 for his visit to West Ham. He didn’t and Everton limped to a 2-0 defeat. This weekend, I’d be astonished if the new Everton manager, Sean Dyche, didn’t line-up in his patented 4-4-2. Dyche-ball it is...
SB Nation
Pedro Porro’s presence in Tottenham’s lineup only improves Dejan Kulusevski’s potential
It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Millwall fan Stephen lets us know what Sunderland can expect at The Den today!
Matthew Crichton: Millwall’s deadline day signing was ex-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore - how did that signing go down with supporters?. Stephen Jones: The signing of Watmore came at a time where we were looking for an out and out striker, so initially was seen as a bit of a panic buy - but from what we’ve seen and heard of him, I think most of the fans are quite pleased with him signing and looking forward to seeing him in action.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “Sunderland needed a striker well before transfer deadline day!”
The recruitment team knew well before January that we needed a striker. When Ellis Simms was recalled we needed two, and even without the injury to Ross Stewart, January would be a failure. Three players for the future don’t mean anything at present, because we’ve lost three players with experience...
SB Nation
James Milner: “We Will Go Through Hard Times as a Team”
Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tomorrow, and morale is low or non-existent after a loss and draw in the past two successive games. The last time Liverpool won a game however was against Wolves, so that’s a cause for hope I guess. James Milner believes that...
SB Nation
Jessica Naz signs new contract with Spurs Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women didn’t add any new players to their roster (y’know, apart from BETH FREAKIN’ ENGLAND and MANA IWABUCHI); there was some hope that there’d be a last gasp addition but to no avail. But there was still good news today — Spurs announed that homegrown winger Jessica Naz has signed a new deal that will keep her at the club until 2025.
BBC
Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January
Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
SB Nation
Firmino Close to Signing Contract Extension
Per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is on the verge of extending his stay at the club. Even though we’ve entered the final six months of the Brazillian’s contract, an extension shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as both Firmino and manager Jürgen Klopp have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After a week for the ages in which Newcastle punched their tickets for a trip to Wembley on Feb. 26, we’re glad the Premier League is back. The schedule was hella packed through the first half of the season and right after the return from the World Cup break but things are now back to normalcy with only one more cup game to play at the end of the month and just league matchups sandwiching the Carabao Cup final.
SB Nation
On This Day (4 February 2012): Red, white and blue as Sunderland beat Stoke City
The difference between the final days of the Steve Bruce era at Sunderland and the first few months under his replacement Martin O’Neill was stark. O’Neill had been the fans’ choice for some time and having eventually arrived at the club he’d supported as a youngster, he quickly started getting the best out of the squad.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City
Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: “Growing Whispers” Joël Matip Will Depart Liverpool
Having signed for Liverpool from Schalke on a free in the summer of 2016, Joël Matip will go down as one of the club’s most successful free transfers in recent seasons, having made 134 appearances and being key to the club’s various successes in the Jürgen Klopp era.
