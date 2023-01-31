Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: O-Line Coach Candidate Not Joining New England
Cross Adrian Klemm off your list of potential New England Patriots coaching hires. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Wednesday said he expects Klemm to remain in his current role as the Ducks’ associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per The Oregonian’s James Crepa. Klemm, a former...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Patriots add promising assistant coach with ties to Bill O’Brien (report)
The Patriots are continuing to revamp their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their current coaching staff. The 37-year-old comes to New England after working as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama for the past two seasons. Lawing is an experienced offensive coach and also has many connections with the Patriots new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
TMZ.com
Patriots OT Trent Brown Defends Mac Jones, 'I Love Him'
New England Patriots star, Trent Brown is going from protecting Mac Jones on the field, to doing the same off of it -- telling TMZ Sports the quarterback's haters need to go kick rocks. The Pats' left tackle didn't mince words while out at LAX on Monday -- saying he's...
NFL reacts to scorching-hot Tom Brady take
On Wednesday, Mike Francesa opened himself up to discussion from all corners for his takes on retired NFL great Tom Brady. Brady, who retired from football after 23 seasons (we think, this time) earlier this week, has drawn reactions from everyone, including the famed sports radio legend. Francesa revealed himself to not be one of Read more... The post NFL reacts to scorching-hot Tom Brady take appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady shares numerous Patriots memories after latest retirement
BOSTON – When Tom Brady retired for the first time, he ruffled quite a few feathers in New England by seemingly leaving them out of his announcement. On Wednesday, Brady took to social media to declare himself officially retired, and after this announcement, his former team appears to be fresh in his mind.After sharing his retirement video, Brady began sharing numerous photos on his Instagram story.A large number of them were from his time with the Patriots, including many with former teammates and Bill Belichick.Among the Patriots featured in Brady's reflection were the Kraft family, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Bledsoe, Willie McGinest, Brian Hoyer, Matthew Slater, Randy Moss, Josh McDaniels, Tedy Bruschi, and more.Brady rewrote the record books, but is known more for winning than he is for compiling stats. He's the all-time leader in regular-season wins (251), postseason wins (35), and Super Bowl wins (7).
247Sports
How to watch: No. 25 Auburn vs. No. 2 Tennessee basketball
No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) looks to get back on track Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena following this past Wednesday's road loss to Florida. The Vols will look to get back to their winning ways against a familiar face when they welcome former coach Bruce Pearl and No. 25 Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) back to Knoxville. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.
247Sports
Pac-12 imposes game suspension for Washington's Cole Bajema
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 Conference is imposing a game suspension on Washington's Cole Bajema stemming from an incident during the Thursday, Feb. 2 men's basketball game at UCLA. With 1:34 remaining in the first half of Thursday's game, Bajema made significant contact with the groin area of a UCLA...
247Sports
College Basketball Recruiting Weekly Show: re-ranking 2022, UNC/Duke, Auburn recruiting and more
College basketball's freshmen class has not turned out exactly as we expected. Former top prospects like Nick Smith, Dereck Lively, and Dariq Whitehead have all been limited by injuries. Players like Brandon Miller, Gradey Dick, and Kyle Filipowski have been as good as advertised while others like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jett Howard, and Brice Sensabaugh have been way ahead of schedule.
Leadoff Dinner signals coming start to Louisville baseball season
The University of Louisville held its annual Leadoff Dinner on Friday night. Held in the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, the event attracted more than 800 fans for the preseason gathering that featured a pair of alums in Reid Detmers and Drew Ellis, both of whom made their Major League debut in 2021.
247Sports
Darnell Wright tabbed as one of Senior Bowl’s top practice performers
Darnell Wright has kept his money-making run going, extending it from his senior season at Tennessee in 2022 to practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week. Coming off a sterling season for the Vols, the big offensive tackle has been one of the top performers in Mobile this week, and he took home one of the top honors the postseason all-star game gives out – Wright was named the OL Practice Player of the Week for the American team on Friday. The award is voted on by the defensive line and linebackers on the American team who have been going up against Wright all week in preparation for Saturday’s game.
247Sports
No. 1 Penn State wrestling demolishes No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus
No. 1 Penn State wrestling crushed No. 5 Ohio State 29-9 at Covelli Center in Columbus Friday. The Buckeyes led 9-6 before the Nittany Lions won the match's final six bouts to confirm their dual-meet dominance in the sport. Cael Sanderson’s squad is now 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the...
247Sports
Fickell's first UW coaching staff filled with familiarity in unfamiliar territory
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell's first coaching staff in charge of the University of Wisconsin football program has equal parts familiarity and unfamiliarity. Almost everyone knows each other well, but they will have to work hard to gain a thorough understanding of the place. The new Badgers head coach,...
How to Watch: Georgia Tech vs. NC State
After blowout home win against Florida State Wednesday night, NC State (18-5, 8-4 ACC) returns to action Saturday at home against Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11 ACC). It's been a miserable season for the Yellow Jackets, which have loss nine straight games and are in last place in the ACC. In...
247Sports
TDD Podcast Episode 166: Reacting To Duke's 2-Game Win Streak; Previewing UNC
Duke Basketball will enter a new era of college basketball's greatest rivalry on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Devils host North Carolina. It'll be the first time in more than four decades that the Tar Heels face a Duke team led by someone other than Mike Krzyzewski. Instead of Coach K, North Carolina will face off against rookie head coach Jon Scheyer who has guided his team to a 16-6 mark (7-4 in the ACC) through his first 22 games at the helm.
247Sports
Porter Moser previews Sooners' trip to West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are riding the rollercoaster of great and poor performances right now, fresh off the latter in the last contest, a 71-61 season-sweeping loss to Oklahoma State. Now they'll look to get back high again in Morgantown, W.V., with a 7 p.m. CT Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
247Sports
BONEYARD: Is the NCAA ready to get serious about NIL enforcement?
The NCAA has changed their enforcement process as it relates to Name, Image and Likeness potential violations. In most cases, would-be offenders are given the presumption of innocence. Of course, most of the time the NCAA investigators begin snooping around the goose is already cooked. That said, there is still a process where the enforcement staff has to build a case. Schools get the opportunity to defend themselves before the Committee on Infractions.
