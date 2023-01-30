Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Related
WTRF
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
Second suspect arrested in Bucks Platinum shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured. Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal […]
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Man in critical condition after westside shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
WSYX ABC6
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus. Renee Lynne Benedetti was reported missing in the area of Morse Road and Georgetown Road on Wednesday and has been missing for several days, according to police. Benedetti is 5 feet, 2...
Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by family member
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver while the bus was stopped […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
NBC4 Columbus
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
Comments / 0