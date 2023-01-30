ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off. Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for...
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio

Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive force lawsuit

Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive force lawsuit. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Y79b3d. Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive …. Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive force lawsuit. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Y79b3d. Powerball jackpot climbs to $653M after no winner. No one has won a Powerball jackpot...
NBC4 Columbus

Bus changes coming for Big Walnut school students

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Morning and afternoon routines are changing for some central Ohio families. Starting Wednesday, many bus routes for Big Walnut Local Schools are changing, with the district saying pick up and drop off times are changing, as are some bus stops. “The only way we can continue to provide transportation to all […]
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus community, police meeting spurred by Nichols’ video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happened to Tyre Nichols is being felt in communities across the country, including in central Ohio, where Columbus leaders and residents came together to talk about the issues surrounding Nichols’ death, including policing in the Capital City. The first part of Monday’s conversation was mostly police leadership talking about changes […]
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
