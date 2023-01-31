ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Take a peek at the most luxurious vacation rental homes on Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE – Even during economic downturns Grand Lake seems to lure lake lovers to its 1,300 miles of shoreline to enjoy breathtaking picturesque views and lake activities. Lake enthusiasts often flock to Grand Lake from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Typically, Grand Lake draws around 50,000 tourists over the Fourth of July holiday, making it the fifth-largest community in Oklahoma for just a few days.
GRAND LAKE, CO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sunrise Reporter Turns White Due to Supply Issues

Bartlesville Radio’s Sunrise Reporter has a different shade these days because of ongoing supply chain issues. The normally yellow paper has turned white because paper mills are not manufacturing as much colored paper such as golden rod. Even legal sized golden rod is unavailable. Therefore, Bartlesville Radio will be printing out white Sunrise Reporters in the meantime.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Spanish Classes At Bartlesville Library

Was learning a new language on your New Year’s Resolution? According to a study done by preply.com, 70 percent of people who have not learned a new language claim that they regret not doing so. Another finding was 21 percent of people who only know one language did not get hired because of not knowing another language.
PSU Collegio

Jacob Lenard hired as Associate AD tasked with Fan Engagement

Pitt State has announced a new hire this past week, with current Sports Director at KOAM Jacob Lenard having gotten the job of associate Athletic Director of Fan Engagement. Lenard will start his new position in June. “…coordinate and manage all aspects of overall athletics program promotion and outreach through...
PITTSBURG, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash

A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville: Caney River Pump Station Update

Renovation of the Caney River Pump Station began last fall but supply chain issues have kept the station offline, pending the delivery of a part used for motor control, according to Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen. The $1.2 million renovation is necessary to facilitate the City's ongoing water reuse...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge

Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.

COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
COMMERCE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
WYANDOTTE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Bond Issue Election: BPS Needs More Space

Bartlesville is a growing community and the public schools are feeling the crunch of overcrowding at some campuses. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Granger Meador with Bartlesville public schools and school board members Andrea Nightingale and Kinder Shammhaet eoutlined the space needs that would be met with the passage of the February 14 School Bond Election.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Emergency Manager Update

The County Commissioners of Nowata had their weekly meeting, and emergency manager Laurie Summers gave her update. For Nowata, they’ve been operating under new chairman for the County Commissioners since Paul Crupper replaced Burke LaRue on the board. Troy Friddle was elected and he has been serving since the New Year along with Vice Chairman, Timmie Benson.
NOWATA, OK

