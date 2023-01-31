Read full article on original website
Related
"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman
In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.
fourstateshomepage.com
Take a peek at the most luxurious vacation rental homes on Grand Lake
GRAND LAKE – Even during economic downturns Grand Lake seems to lure lake lovers to its 1,300 miles of shoreline to enjoy breathtaking picturesque views and lake activities. Lake enthusiasts often flock to Grand Lake from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Typically, Grand Lake draws around 50,000 tourists over the Fourth of July holiday, making it the fifth-largest community in Oklahoma for just a few days.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunrise Reporter Turns White Due to Supply Issues
Bartlesville Radio’s Sunrise Reporter has a different shade these days because of ongoing supply chain issues. The normally yellow paper has turned white because paper mills are not manufacturing as much colored paper such as golden rod. Even legal sized golden rod is unavailable. Therefore, Bartlesville Radio will be printing out white Sunrise Reporters in the meantime.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Spanish Classes At Bartlesville Library
Was learning a new language on your New Year’s Resolution? According to a study done by preply.com, 70 percent of people who have not learned a new language claim that they regret not doing so. Another finding was 21 percent of people who only know one language did not get hired because of not knowing another language.
PSU Collegio
Jacob Lenard hired as Associate AD tasked with Fan Engagement
Pitt State has announced a new hire this past week, with current Sports Director at KOAM Jacob Lenard having gotten the job of associate Athletic Director of Fan Engagement. Lenard will start his new position in June. “…coordinate and manage all aspects of overall athletics program promotion and outreach through...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash
A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville: Caney River Pump Station Update
Renovation of the Caney River Pump Station began last fall but supply chain issues have kept the station offline, pending the delivery of a part used for motor control, according to Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen. The $1.2 million renovation is necessary to facilitate the City's ongoing water reuse...
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Riverton women sentenced for operating meth lab with children present
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A Riverton woman was sentenced last week for operating a methamphetamine lab along with children in the home.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge
Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
koamnewsnow.com
Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.
COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
Parsons man killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Parsons man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wilson County.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Bond Issue Election: BPS Needs More Space
Bartlesville is a growing community and the public schools are feeling the crunch of overcrowding at some campuses. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Granger Meador with Bartlesville public schools and school board members Andrea Nightingale and Kinder Shammhaet eoutlined the space needs that would be met with the passage of the February 14 School Bond Election.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Emergency Manager Update
The County Commissioners of Nowata had their weekly meeting, and emergency manager Laurie Summers gave her update. For Nowata, they’ve been operating under new chairman for the County Commissioners since Paul Crupper replaced Burke LaRue on the board. Troy Friddle was elected and he has been serving since the New Year along with Vice Chairman, Timmie Benson.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Middle School student stabbed with pencil
CHANUTE, Ks - Caleb Bench is a 7th grader at Royster Middle School.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Comments / 0