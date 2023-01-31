CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Does VP Kamala Harris ‘Help Or Hurt Biden On The Ticket’ After Elizabeth Warren Remarks

Read full article on original website
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
WATCH: Bill Maher Hits Back At Trump For Calling Him Low-Rated Sleazebag — Gushes Over Biden Jobs News
Comic and pundit Bill Maher hit back at former President Donald Trump for calling him a low-rated “sleazebag” — and praised President Joe Biden over the recent blockbuster jobs report for good measure. Trump lashed out at Maher earlier this week, fake-tweeting in part “Bill Maher is...
Mark Esper Declares On CNN He’d Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Montana, Shocked By Biden’s Tolerance of ‘Brazen Act’
Mark Esper gave CNN a glimpse at the potential response Donald Trump’s administration would have had to the balloon hovering in Montana airspace reportedly belonging to the Chinese government, and it sounds a tad different than the response from President Joe Biden’s White House. Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan...
JUST IN: President Biden Promises Action On China Spy Balloon In First On-Camera Comments
President Joe Biden made his first on-camera comments about the spy balloon from China that’s floating high above the United States, promising action. On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which he was asked about shooting the balloon down:. Q: Thank...
‘One of the Stupidest Ideas I’ve Ever Heard’: Chris Hayes Howls Upon Learning Trump Wants Elections for School Principals
Chris Hayes had himself a grand old time when he learned former President Donald Trump said public school principals should be elected officials. “More than anyone else, parents know what their children need,” Trump said last week in a video posted on his Truth Social account. “If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will. This will be the ultimate form of local control.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues. Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and...
Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job
Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
WATCH: Fox Host Says Biden Won’t Shoot Down Spy Balloon Because Hunter Biden’s Laptop — Just Hours Before Balloon Shot Down
Fox & Friends Saturday co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy told her cohosts she knows why China sent a spy balloon, and why President Joe Biden wouldn’t shoot it down: because of Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which...
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
‘Wow!’ Daily Show Audience Stunned By DL Hughley’s Dig at VP Kamala Harris Over Tyre Nichols Funeral
Comic and Daily Show guest host D.L. Hughley drew a stunned “Wow!” with a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
‘That’s a Biden Delegate!’ Jake Tapper Shocked at Dem Saying He Won’t Support Reelection If DNC Strips NH of First Primary
Jake Tapper expressed shock over video of a 2020 delegate for Joe Biden saying he won’t support the president’s reelection if the Democratic Party replaces New Hampshire as the first state to hold a presidential primary. Biden backs the plan to move South Carolina’s primary date before New...
‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event
Former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden got a good laugh during a Thursday event at the White House. The past president joined the current in the East Room of the White House, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver remarks recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) passed in 1993 under the Clinton administration.
AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech...
CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts Donald Trump Will Remain ‘Untouchable’ In All Key Cases
CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, Elie Honig, joined the Bulwark’s podcast on Thursday and discussed the potential criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump. Honig, whose book titled — Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It — came out this week, predicts Trump will evade any serious criminal prosecutions resulting from the major cases he’s currently facing.
WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden
Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice. Glenn opened...
‘I Told Them To Shoot It Down!’ Biden Tells Reporters He Pulled Trigger On China Spy Balloon
President Joe Biden told reporters he ordered the military to shoot down the spy balloon sent by China minutes after the balloon was destroyed. The president addressed reporters briefly as he disembarked from Air Force One Saturday afternoon, and said he gave the order on Wednesday for the balloon to be shot down “as soon as possible”:
ON-CAMERA CONFLICT: Watch the Tense Moments That Caused Dust-Up Between CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon
The set of CNN This Morning has taken on a frosty air amid tensions between co-hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins. The off-camera tensions spilled into public view this week thanks to a report from the New York Post alleging that the cast and crew of the recently launched morning show are “rattled” due to conflict stemming from a December 8 broadcast. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad reports:
Tucker Rips Into Hunter For Using Connections to Get Into Georgetown (Where He Asked Hunter to Help Get His Son Into)
Fox News’s top-rated opinion host, Tucker Carlson, went after the Biden family on Thursday night in a wild monologue in which he compared the Bidens to the former brutal Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his murderous sons. After comparing Hunter Biden to Saddam Hussein’s sons – “they don’t have...
‘I Don’t Know What’s Happening!’ Briefing Room Cracks Up Laughing Over Very Specific Question About Biden Limo
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the press corps shared a laugh as CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe mocked his own question about President Joe Biden’s license plates. A minor stink was raised this week over a report that Biden’s The Beast hasn’t been updated to feature...
‘The Hypocrisy’s Absolutely Crazy!’ Joe Scarborough Defends Ilhan Omar: ‘Far Less Egregious’ Than What Trump’s Said
Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Friday morning by pointing out the “absolute hypocrisy” on display by the Republican caucus in light of former President Donald Trump’s past comments. At issue was a House vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which Congressional Republicans pushed...
