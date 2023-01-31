In part 2 of this article, results from the testing of a next generation convecdiff membrane are discussed. In part I of this article (1), a novel convecdiff Protein A membrane and its characteristics were introduced. In part 2, a next generation of the convecdiff membrane was tested in a second cycling study by AGC Biologics. This second cycling study was performed over the course of 100 cycles using clarified harvest of a recombinant monoclonal antibody produced at AGC. In both studies, the analyzed critical quality attributes, yield, and LRV of different contaminants are constant over all the cycles performed. No loss in performance was observed. The performance indicators and the viral clearance abilities of the material are comparable to state-of-the-art materials. These aspects underline the robustness and applicability of the convecdiff material.

