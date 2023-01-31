Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Watch SNL Throw Hilarious Shade On Raising Cane’s And Texas
Texas is all about mega car dealerships, and in this SNL bit they are having a hard time with the line of cars that is wrapped around Raising Cane's. They even manage to throw a jab at Chick-fil-A in there. The shouting commercial by a fictional Toyota Dealership just really...
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Bee Cave Bob: Who can predict Texas’ winter best?
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the weather on Feb. 2, also known as "Groundhog Day," since the 1800s, but in recent years a Texas animal has been making his own predictions.
Texas Freeze But Make It Fun, Silly Moments Throughout The State
Well Texas has been going through a freeze that while we thought we were prepared for, it turns out most of us simply had to wait at home. For some of us, we had to stay home and just watch the weather report. Other braved the roads and were able to work.
Texas Bed Bath & Beyonds are Closing, Did El Paso Make the List?
Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest in the big booming business that once was to start slimming down its brick & mortars. It announced that it is closing its doors to 87 of its stores... and Texas made the list. Good news?. El Paso did not. El Paso currently...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
Weird Texas Laws: It was Once Illegal to Carry this in Austin
Laws are made all the time, and most of the time it is in an effort to protect citizens. However, certain laws that were made at the time, seemed reasonable, and don't remain reasonable. When we think of concealed in Texas, the topic of concealed carry comes up involving guns....
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell Flavors Have Been Announced
How about a story that is not about cold weather? Two iconic Texas brands are releasing new flavors. According to a press release, Dr Pepper introduced the newest flavor that will become a permanent part of their drink lineup. The new flavor is Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream hits shelves nationwide later this month. The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.
Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!
Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
Austin Chronicle
Separating Fact From Fiction in the Texas Rangers’ Bloody History
Two hundred years after the founding of the Texas Rangers, educational nonprofit Refusing to Forget has shed light on the dirt tainting the Rangers’ famous white hats. They’re doing it by transforming an exhibit previously at the Bullock Texas State History Museum into a traveling exhibit. During a...
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
KVUE
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring
KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
brownwoodnews.com
February is romance time – especially for skunks
February is known for Valentine’s Day. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, February is also the prime month for breeding season for skunks in Texas. The most common species of skunk in our part of the state is the striped skunk. They have two white stripes on their backs that join in the neck region. They have five toes on each foot. Striped skunks construct their homes wherever a convenient place is found. Striped skunks are gregarious, living in families from the time the young are old enough to walk until they are able to fend for themselves.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
texasstandard.org
Geothermal energy may soon be viable in Texas – because of fracking
Hydraulic fracturing – or fracking – has been a boon to the energy industry here in Texas, allowing energy producers to access oil and natural gas deep under the earth’s surface. It also comes with environmental risks, like air and groundwater pollution. There have been concerns about...
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.https://buzzadamsshow.com
Comments / 2