Pennington County, MN

A member of the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission says efforts are already underway to address annexed land owned by Fufeng. The China-based company purchased 370 acres of land north of the city for a corn milling plant. The city is planning to scrap the project after the U.S. Air Force raised national security concerns this week over the plant’s close proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
CROOKSTON, MN
China-based Fufeng Group may be forced to abandon plans for a corn milling plant in North Dakota, with the Air Force declaring the project “a significant threat to national security.” The plant would be 12 miles from Grand Fork Air Force Base, a hub for air and space operations. Critics say the processing facility could be used to spy on Air Force activities.
GRAND FORKS, ND
A former UND hockey player and broadcaster Travis Dunn has died at the age of 65. Dunn passed away Wednesday (2/1) while in Des Moines, Iowa. The Winnipeg (Manitoba) native played two seasons at North Dakota, helping the Fighting Sioux reach back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours in 1979 and 1980 as a defenseman.
GRAND FORKS, ND
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Travis Dunn, an award-winning Fargo sports broadcaster on 740 The Fan and KFGO, died Wednesday. He was 65. A Winnipeg, Manitoba native, Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota and was a defenseman on the 1979-80 National Championship team which is in the UND Hall of Fame. He was drafted to play for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues out of college.
FARGO, ND

