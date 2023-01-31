Read full article on original website
One person dead after Main Street fire in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas - One person is confirmed dead after a fire on Main Street in Port Lavaca. The fire started Thursday evening at 123 E. Main Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Five people taken to hospital for observation following fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - Five people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a mobile home in Bloomington off SH 185. It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The three adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and for observation and are expected to be alright.
Multiple Bloomington Texas Roadhouse employees taken to the hospital after water heater leak
BLOOMINGTON — The Texas Roadhouse in Bloomington is temporarily closed after a water heater leak sent multiple employees to the hospital for observation. A restaurant spokesperson tells WRTV there was a malfunction with the heater's ignition switch, which caused a small gas leak. The spokesperson says he believes seven...
Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery
Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery Subhead DCSO asks for publics help in identifying subjects News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery ...
Four arrested on drug charges
VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting released from hospital
VICTORIA, Texas - A 26-year-old man involved in a shooting and officer-involved shooting Friday, Jan. 27 is now at the Victoria County Jail. Jorge Luis Lozano was in the hospital since Friday, but was released Tuesday. Lozano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a public servant. He's being held without bond.
RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search
Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
