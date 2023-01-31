ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Four arrested on drug charges

VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting released from hospital

VICTORIA, Texas - A 26-year-old man involved in a shooting and officer-involved shooting Friday, Jan. 27 is now at the Victoria County Jail. Jorge Luis Lozano was in the hospital since Friday, but was released Tuesday. Lozano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a public servant. He's being held without bond.
RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
