Galveston, TX

KIXS FM 108

VIDEO: Trucks and Jeeps Join to Tow Semi-Truck on Icy TX FRWY

Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.
DALLAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

