Three Times This Year Texas First Responders Prove They Love Pets
Can we hear it for the boys in blue? Well the girls in blue too!. But in this instance not once but twice in Texas police were caught on film, risking their lives to save fur babies. Did you know that our very own Victoria Police Department has an outstanding...
VIDEO: Trucks and Jeeps Join to Tow Semi-Truck on Icy TX FRWY
Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.
