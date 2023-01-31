Next up in our 2023 Rutgers Baseball position breakdown, The Knight Report takes a look at the surplus of catchers on the roster for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season. DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!. ANDY AXELSON. Senior catcher Andy Axelson returns to Rutgers for...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO