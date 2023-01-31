Read full article on original website
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announces Chicago will receive $60M grant to fight homelessness
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge visited Chicago Thursday to announce a major grant for the city to fight homelessness.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF
Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan
The City of Chicago announces two major agreements with utility ComEd this week, committing them to an energy and equity agreement and a new franchise agreement that supports more equitable clean energy access, workforce development, ... Read More » The post Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Illinois quick hits: Troopers injured pursing carjacking suspect; Congressional papers find home
Troopers injured pursuing carjacking suspect Two Illinois state troopers were injured while trying to apprehend a carjacker Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side. Police were patrolling the Dan Ryan Expressway when they spotted a black BMW that was stolen an hour earlier. The vehicle sped off but got caught in heavy traffic. Officers approached the BMW...
Cancer vaccines getting a boost from science born in Chicago
“We’ve been working on cancer vaccines for about a decade,” the Northwestern University professor said.
Jury awards $99K to CTA electrician who claimed agency did little to address complaints of racial discrimination, harassment
A federal jury has awarded a Black Chicago Transit Authority electrician $99,000, finding the CTA did too little to respond to the man’s claims that he was being harassed at work for reporting alleged racial discrimination by his foreman. The harassment allegedly included the hanging of an alleged noose...
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
Homeless community growing at O'Hare International Airport, prompting concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of Chicago's homeless community seeking shelter at O'Hare International Airport is up. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two employees at the airport say they are concerned for their safety. They shared what they see in the overnight hours. Thousands of Chicago homeless people seek refuge from the cold inside O'Hare. Employees sent us photos of people sleeping on heater vents, using the terminal to dry their clothes, and trashing airport bathrooms. "It's out of control," Chatman said. Vonkisha Chatman and Catherine Thompson are tasked with cleaning up the mess. "None of us...
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Illinois school districts battle for dollars to meet demands of migrant students
WGN Investigates recently spent a day in the classroom to gauge how some of the youngest students are faring.
Chicago Family Waits Years For $300K Retirement Community Refund. They're Not Alone
Getting older is getting complicated. The number of living options facing seniors nationwide are vast, with fees and contracts for those options oftentimes complex. One of the most popular business models for senior communities is known by four letters: CCRC, which stands for Continuing Care Retirement Community. CCRCs offer apartments...
Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo on Navigating the New World as a Beloved Brand
Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, joined the Executives’ Club of Chicago to discuss how the beloved Chicago restaurant reaches a new legion of fans nationwide. Based on his successful career in food service and retail, Osanloo sat with moderator Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, to discuss lessons learned and his passion for growing brands and cultivating culture within the companies he leads.
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
Cancer-killing vaccine under development at Northwestern University hinges on revolutionary technique
EVANSTON, Ill. — A revolutionary cancer-killing vaccine is in development that could drastically change the way the world fights the disease. Scientists at Northwestern University say it’s more potent and utilizes a brand new design principle which makes it more effective than current vaccines. By changing the vaccine’s...
