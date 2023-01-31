CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of Chicago's homeless community seeking shelter at O'Hare International Airport is up. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two employees at the airport say they are concerned for their safety. They shared what they see in the overnight hours. Thousands of Chicago homeless people seek refuge from the cold inside O'Hare. Employees sent us photos of people sleeping on heater vents, using the terminal to dry their clothes, and trashing airport bathrooms. "It's out of control," Chatman said. Vonkisha Chatman and Catherine Thompson are tasked with cleaning up the mess. "None of us...

