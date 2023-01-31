ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Aneka Duncan

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF

Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Energy Insider

Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan

The City of Chicago announces two major agreements with utility ComEd this week, committing them to an energy and equity agreement and a new franchise agreement that supports more equitable clean energy access, workforce development, ... Read More » The post Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments

CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeless community growing at O'Hare International Airport, prompting concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of Chicago's homeless community seeking shelter at O'Hare International Airport is up. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two employees at the airport say they are concerned for their safety. They shared what they see in the overnight hours. Thousands of Chicago homeless people seek refuge from the cold inside O'Hare. Employees sent us photos of people sleeping on heater vents, using the terminal to dry their clothes, and trashing airport bathrooms. "It's out of control," Chatman said. Vonkisha Chatman and Catherine Thompson are tasked with cleaning up the mess. "None of us...
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo on Navigating the New World as a Beloved Brand

Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, joined the Executives’ Club of Chicago to discuss how the beloved Chicago restaurant reaches a new legion of fans nationwide. Based on his successful career in food service and retail, Osanloo sat with moderator Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, to discuss lessons learned and his passion for growing brands and cultivating culture within the companies he leads.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois

Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
WAUKEGAN, IL
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
