A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Gorgeous City Views Await You in This $2.2M Boston Condo in Massachusetts
We all know that living in Boston costs an arm and a leg (take that back, both arms and both legs). It's no easy financial feat, and most of us would consider ourselves lucky to snag a somewhat ok place for a non-exorbitant price. But take a step back for...
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
Harvard Crimson
A Reckoning on Cambridge Police: City Grapples with Police Killing of Sayed Faisal
Sayed Faisal's death by police has thrown Cambridge into an uproar, leading to protests across the city, confrontations with city officials at public meetings, and the storming of City Hall. Some have charged that his death was an incident of police brutality, racism, and Islamophobia. On the afternoon of Jan....
‘The Last of Us’ Claiming This Is 10 Miles From Boston Has New Englanders Freaking Out
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much for something to blow up on Twitter, especially if it is about a new hit TV show. If you...
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
4 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney’s interview with The Boston Globe
“The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”. A defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy told The Boston Globe his client was overmedicated on prescription drugs that sparked homicidal and suicidal thoughts on the evening she allegedly strangled her three children and attempted to kill herself.
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Newly Built Farmhouse in Concord
This 2022 build abuts local conservation land, but also sits less than a mile away from the Middlesex County town's center. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,175,000. Size: 5,400 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1...
advocatenews.net
THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:
Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
Comments / 1