8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Desert Ridge Marketplace is a super-regional shopping mall located just off the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard in North Phoenix, Arizona. It was built by Vestar Development Co. and opened in December 2001. The mall has a gross leasable area of 1.2 million square feet (111,000 m2). The mall was...
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
Phoenix New Times
West Valley Residents Savor a Burst of Local Flavor as Independent Restaurants Move In
Editor's note: This story was updated on February 2 to reflect the correct spelling of Roe. Katie Roe and her husband purchased their home near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue in Peoria 17 years ago so they could be close to their insurance company jobs. But when it came...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
KTAR.com
Putting World, with 18-hole indoor course, opens in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – “Drive for show, putt for dough” is a well-worn golf adage that a new Scottsdale attraction is taking to heart. Putting World debuted Thursday in The Promenade Scottsdale shopping center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. “Our vision is to transform putting from...
remezcla.com
Wilmer Valderrama is Helping These Phoenix Restaurants with $50k
On Thursday morning (February 2), Wilmer Valderrama (That ’70s Show) surprised five Latine-owned businesses in Phoenix each with a check for $10,000 as part of PepsiCo’s campaign, Juntos Crecemos. The 50k funds are aimed to give the restaurants some economic assistance just in time for the thousands of...
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
azbex.com
Phoenix Considering New Development Water Restrictions
Phoenix officials are working on a pilot program to introduce water efficiency regulations on new developments as part of the rezoning process. The new regulations could become part of the City code by the fall. Planning staff is meeting with development stakeholders to determine the best practices that arise from...
I've stayed in the best hotels in Phoenix area and these 7 impress me the most, from a central luxury icon to a scenic Scottsdale resort
Check out a local's tips on the best hotels to book in Phoenix, including the iconic Arizona Biltmore, Hotel Valley Ho, Rise Uptown, and more.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
realestatedaily-news.com
Wentworth Property Sells $260+Million Self Storage Portfolio
Wentworth Property Company Sells Portfolio of 18 Southwest Properties. PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2023 – A New York based investment management company has acquired a portfolio of 18 self storage properties in the Southwest for a price of $266,229,000. The porfolio was sold by a joint venture of Phoenix-based Wentworth Property Company and an institutional equity investor.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
$250 license required for Mesa short-term rental owners starting Wednesday
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is cracking down on its short-term rental market with a new ordinance taking effect Feb. 1. It requires owners of short-term or vacation rentals of less than 30 days to get a license. The license costs $250. The measure was approved by...
