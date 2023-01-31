It should be lifetime ban on voting if they commit voter fraud, not just 10 years!
ain't nobody gets stripped to nothing. all the people who voted correctly and didn't try to defraud the system still have the right to vote. it's only those people that are convicted of voter fraud that have a 10-year ban. in my opinion they made their choice and lost their right based on their own actions. I do not care about them. keep those people away from voting for the integrity of the voting system. all of us you vote legally, our votes will count. thank you for passing such a common sense law.
I feel that if a person has done their time they should be able to get back their voting rights. I've never understood why some people can't it makes no sense except for the right wing hoping that most of those are people of color.
