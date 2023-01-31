ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 79

John Stark
3d ago

It should be lifetime ban on voting if they commit voter fraud, not just 10 years!

Reply
33
Scott Allen
3d ago

ain't nobody gets stripped to nothing. all the people who voted correctly and didn't try to defraud the system still have the right to vote. it's only those people that are convicted of voter fraud that have a 10-year ban. in my opinion they made their choice and lost their right based on their own actions. I do not care about them. keep those people away from voting for the integrity of the voting system. all of us you vote legally, our votes will count. thank you for passing such a common sense law.

Reply
6
Judith Marlatt
3d ago

I feel that if a person has done their time they should be able to get back their voting rights. I've never understood why some people can't it makes no sense except for the right wing hoping that most of those are people of color.

Reply(11)
14
Related
95.3 MNC

Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking

The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

A new Indiana House Bill calls for same day voter registration

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- HB 1427 was introduced to the Indiana House of Representatives January 17. It would permit voters to register at the polls on election day, provided they have a valid Indiana driver's license and proof of residency. Allen County Voter Registration's Katie Zuber said the bill...
INDIANA STATE
The 74

Education Bills Seeking to Overhaul School Curriculum Advance in Indiana Legislature

Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Following the big lie playbook

For more than a decade, Indiana has ranked in the bottom 10 for voter turnout. You would think that embarrassing statistic would motivate lawmakers to address the issue.       Unfortunately, that’s not what’s happening at the Indiana General Assembly this year. Instead of proposals designed to make voting more accessible, too many members of the Republican […] The post Following the big lie playbook appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities

Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Who will run the GCSC when state control ends?

GARY RESIDENTS AND advocates for an elected school board (l-r) Lovetta Tindal, Dr. Michaela Spangenburg, Natalie Ammons, and Atty. Tracy Coleman with State Senator Eddie Melton (center) Who will run the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) when state control ends?. That’s one of the determinations for legislators in the 2023...
GARY CITY, TX
WTHI

Settlement agreement helps voters with print disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS - A new settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit in Indiana should make voting easier for voters with print disabilities. The state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool. It will allow voters to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology. Then, they can submit it via email.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials

What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WSPY NEWS

Republicans air grievances with new Illinois House Rules

Area Republican lawmakers are weighing in on what they feel are unfair rules being put into place in the Illinois House. State Rep. Jed Davis, of Newark, says the new rules are a disappointment. Your browser does not support the audio element. Davis represents the 75th District. The Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate

The Indiana House on Tuesday unanimously approved a major mental health proposal to ensure people experiencing mental health crises get treatment in local hospitals, not prisons or jails. Several other key bills also passed, clearing a major hurdle, and now move to the opposite chamber. Jails and correctional facilities have long been the state’s largest […] The post Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely

INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana’s ‘reinventing high school’ bill moves forward

A proposal to bring more job training to Indiana high school students moved forward Wednesday over the objections of Democratic lawmakers who said the bill still had too many unanswered questions about its scope and funding. The bill, which House Republicans have said will “reinvent high school” by allowing students to meet graduation requirements through career experience, gives students state-funded scholarship accounts to spend on workforce training outside their schools. The voucher-like proposal...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
LINTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

All it takes is a search to see if you have unclaimed property

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day. Indiana is the only state where the attorney general oversees unclaimed property. Attorney General Todd Rokita says protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is his office’s top priority and returning unclaimed property to its rightful owner is just one way they carry out the larger mission.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy