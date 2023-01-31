ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Canucks for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, first-round pick

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKyjL_0kXWL5o300

The New York Islanders have made a shakeup, and it involves one of their top prospects leaving in a blockbuster deal more than a month ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Islanders announced Monday that they have acquired 27-year-old center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, which is reportedly Top-12 protected.

Horvat, who was the No. 9 overall pick back in 2013, has been the Canucks’ captain for the past four years, and this season already has a career-high 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games, averaging more than a point per game. Per the Islanders’ release, his 56 percent faceoff win percentage is fourth in the NHL among players with at least 900 face-offs – a list on which new teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau is third with 56.3 percent.

In 621 games all with Vancouver, Horvat has 201 goals and 219 assists, as well as 11 goals and five assists in 23 career playoff games. He is a pending free agent, so this is a true rental for the Isles at the cost of a pick, one of their top prospects, and a young former first-rounder.

Beauvillier, who was the No. 28 pick in 2015, has 209 points in 457 games for the Isles. This year, he has nine goals and 11 assists in 49 games, and he will be under contract for another year, so he certainly fits the bucket of what Canucks exec Jim Rutherford said he was looking for as Vancouver “retools” – players around age 25 who are under longer-term deals.

Raty, who was the No. 52 overall pick in 2021, made his NHL this season after making his North American debut late last season. In 27 games with AHL Bridgeport this year, he had seven goals and eight assists, and he had two goals in 12 games for the big club.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Islanders, Bruins, Oilers, Coyotes

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, following a huge trade between the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, there is talk about how the deal went down and what the Islanders are thinking about in making a move for Bo Horvat so far ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, what will the Boston Bruins do to find a goal scorer? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes may be seriously talking about a trade.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Could Still Flip Bo Horvat: 3 Potential Trade Targets

The New York Islanders pulled off a massive trade deadline deal well ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A team that was rumored to be intrigued by the possibility of adding Bo Horvat, the Islanders weren’t the favorites to land him and there are some questions about their move to do so, especially considering they sit outside the playoff scene and need Horvat to get in.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row

MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
MLive.com

Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?

Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes

The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE

Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ GM Talks Desire to Trade Pettersson, Hughes, or Demko

Following the trade of Bo Horvat out of Vancouver, fans, media, and insiders are wondering what might be next for the Vancouver Canucks. Could the Canucks be ready to sell anything and everything? Apparently, if the price is right, general manager Patrik Allvin is open to that idea. Speaking on...
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Pettersson Destined to Be Organization’s 15th Captain

The Vancouver Canucks traded their 14th captain in franchise history, Bo Horvat, to the New York Islanders on Monday. With their captaincy now vacant, Elias Pettersson emerges as one of the two best possible candidates on the team. “There’s a lot of younger players, particularly Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes...
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for February 2

* Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns continued their recent strings of success as the Hurricanes captured their seventh straight victory and entered the All-Star break with their second double-digit point streak of the season. * Defensemen accounted for two of five goals as the NHL-leading Bruins bested their division rivals...
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy