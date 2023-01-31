LAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said. A garbage truck was traveling west on state Route 193, near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, at about 9 a.m. As it neared 1000 West, it hit a male occupant of a car that was pulled to the side of the road after the occupant entered the roadway in front of the garbage truck.

LAYTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO