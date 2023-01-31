ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs

MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community after finding its kennels so full that the group is struggling to take in any more dogs. Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society's Murray shelter. It wasn't this full last week.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. "I'm honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls," said Michelle Shumway, owner, and...
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Person hit by garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base is flown to hospital

LAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said. A garbage truck was traveling west on state Route 193, near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, at about 9 a.m. As it neared 1000 West, it hit a male occupant of a car that was pulled to the side of the road after the occupant entered the roadway in front of the garbage truck.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Videos shows chaotic scenes leading to Salt Lake police shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Body camera videos released Wednesday show chaotic scenes at several locations during a confrontation between Salt Lake police officers and two wanted fugitives that ended in one of the men being shot and killed by police. On Jan. 13, the Salt Lake City Police Department's...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son

WEST JORDAN — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What's new, next, and coming soon to Station Park in 2023

This story is sponsored by Station Park. Station Park, northern Utah's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is ringing in the new year in style. Danish jewelry brand Pandora is now open, local favorite Vessel Kitchen recently opened its doors, and foodie fans will be delighted to learn that Waffle Love, WannaCinn, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food and Yonutz! are also opening soon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
ksl.com

Alcohol suspected in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed driver

NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 early Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man charged with shooting his father 3 times

PLEASANT GROVE — Criminal charges have been filed against a Pleasant Grove man who police say shot his father three times — including in the face — in an attempt to kill him. John Christian Barlow, 25, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with attempted murder...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Suspected crack house in Holladay busted

HOLLADAY — In what seemed like a throwback case for investigators, Unified police busted a suspected crack house on Thursday, arresting three people in the process. Unified police served a search warrant on a home at 4825 S. Brooks Way (1500 East) on Thursday morning. The warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation prompted, in part, by neighbors, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
HOLLADAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy