Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Related
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
ksl.com
Search underway in Garfield County for missing father suffering mental health crisis
MAPLETON, Garfield County — A search is underway right now in Garfield County for a 32-year-old father from Mapleton, who was last heard from almost a week ago. On Jan. 27 Austin Madsen, of Mapleton, sent a video to a friend from a snow-covered mountain in Southern Utah — it was the last communication anyone received from him.
ksl.com
Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs
MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community after finding its kennels so full that the group is struggling to take in any more dogs. Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society's Murray shelter. It wasn't this full last week.
ksl.com
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store
HIGHLAND — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. "I'm honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls," said Michelle Shumway, owner, and...
ksl.com
Utah man ordered to stand trial in killing of University of Utah football player
SALT LAKE CITY — Buk Mowat Buk was ordered Friday to stand trial for aggravated murder in the killing of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe at a party after a 2021 game. Third District Judge Paul Parker ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to...
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
ksl.com
Utah teacher raises $20K to pay off school lunch balances for students
HEBER — A middle school teacher in Heber City has raised $20,000 to pay off all the school lunch fee balances at his school and then some, simply by posting a video on TikTok. On Jan. 31, Rocky Mountain Middle School teacher Garrett Jones posted a video stating that...
ksl.com
Person hit by garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base is flown to hospital
LAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said. A garbage truck was traveling west on state Route 193, near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, at about 9 a.m. As it neared 1000 West, it hit a male occupant of a car that was pulled to the side of the road after the occupant entered the roadway in front of the garbage truck.
ksl.com
Videos shows chaotic scenes leading to Salt Lake police shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Body camera videos released Wednesday show chaotic scenes at several locations during a confrontation between Salt Lake police officers and two wanted fugitives that ended in one of the men being shot and killed by police. On Jan. 13, the Salt Lake City Police Department's...
ksl.com
Will next Olympics in the U.S. be affected by the controversy over Russian athlete status?
SALT LAKE CITY — The escalating controversy over a proposal to allow Russian athletes to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris despite the ongoing war in Ukraine may spill over onto future Olympics, especially if some nations decide to boycott. That could affect the next Summer Games,...
ksl.com
Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son
WEST JORDAN — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
ksl.com
2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
ksl.com
What's new, next, and coming soon to Station Park in 2023
This story is sponsored by Station Park. Station Park, northern Utah's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is ringing in the new year in style. Danish jewelry brand Pandora is now open, local favorite Vessel Kitchen recently opened its doors, and foodie fans will be delighted to learn that Waffle Love, WannaCinn, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food and Yonutz! are also opening soon.
ksl.com
Ogden middle school teacher used charity donations for personal use, police say
OGDEN — A middle school teacher in the Ogden School District is under investigation accused of committing communications fraud and theft with the school's tax-exempt Sam's Club card. Mount Ogden Junior High School teacher Elizabeth Galbraith was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 11 "when concerns arose about...
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
ksl.com
Alcohol suspected in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed driver
NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 early Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man charged with shooting his father 3 times
PLEASANT GROVE — Criminal charges have been filed against a Pleasant Grove man who police say shot his father three times — including in the face — in an attempt to kill him. John Christian Barlow, 25, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with attempted murder...
ksl.com
Prison ordered for Clinton man who robbed, murdered man walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — Clinton Burrows could talk to anyone. He was never malicious or aggressive. And at the time of his death, he had been living with his mother so he could help care for her. Burrows' sister, Becky Kroger, shared these and other details in a 2nd District courtroom...
ksl.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Salt Lake City; shooter sought
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening and police are asking for the public's help to find to the shooter. The injured man was transported by ambulance to the hospital after Salt Lake police, Salt Lake fire and bystanders gave initial medical aid.
ksl.com
Suspected crack house in Holladay busted
HOLLADAY — In what seemed like a throwback case for investigators, Unified police busted a suspected crack house on Thursday, arresting three people in the process. Unified police served a search warrant on a home at 4825 S. Brooks Way (1500 East) on Thursday morning. The warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation prompted, in part, by neighbors, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
Comments / 0