ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Fortune Feimster comes to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh’s last work from home assignment was getting to sit down with the stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster. She talks about her show she’s bringing to Chattanooga in just a few days. Check it out here and get your tickets at FortuneFeimster.com.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

We Try Wednesday: Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy

This week, Pulse editor Gary Poole is joined in the studio by Kori Ellis from Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy, located downtown on Patton Parkway. "Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy is Chattanooga’s newest hoagy shop, full of spunk, flavor and '90s nostalgia. Lil Mama’s doesn’t just provide quality, delicious food. Our Crew is committed to building community. Our Mission is to always meet the needs of our customers with love, care and perfectly crafted hoagies. Through consistent, predictable professionalism Lil Mama's will create a 5-star experience for all customers EVERY TIME!"
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
Charleston News Link

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Carver Park cleanup to take place Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Park stewards and volunteers will be cleaning up Citico Creek Saturday in honor of World Wetlands Day. Dozens of people are gathering at Carver Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They plan to clean up litter and trash to help protect the animals that live...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Chasing Dreams Of A Passenger Rail Revival In Chattanooga

More than a half century ago, the last passenger rail train left Chattanooga. Ever since, talk of restoring that service has resurfaced from time to time - as it has again now. How did we get here - and what will it take for this time to be different?. Andrew...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
EAST RIDGE, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Cleveland, Tennessee

Places to visit in Cleveland, TN. If you’re looking for things to do in Cleveland, Tennessee, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the area to visit friends and family or a business traveler, you can find plenty of things to do in the city.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy