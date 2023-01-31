Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Britney Spears & Alyssa Milano Go Back And Forth About 'Bullying' Claims
Britney Spears is slamming Alyssa Milano for her "Toxic" behavior. On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 31), Spears called Milano out for a tweet she posted in December where she said, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." Britney posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, "It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!"
iheart.com
Latto Takes A Money Shower While Teasing Upcoming Pop Song
Latto is expanding her presence in the pop world with her upcoming song. In a video she posted to social media on Tuesday night, January 31, the Grammy-nominated rapper debuted a new track that sounds lot more pop than usual. She held a camcorder in her hands as she danced in between two of her friends as they were throwing dollar bills as if they won the lottery. At one point in the video, Latto gave her fans a quick twerk before she hops on the table to perform her verse. Unfortunately, that's where the preview ends.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Theresa Caputo, Gisele, Paris Jackson, Ronda Rousey!
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post. Gisele Bundchen will reportedly talk in-depth about her split from Tom Brady in an upcoming "Vanity Fair" cover story. Paris Jackson Sings!. Ronda Rousey is 36. Pamela Anderson says "Borat" ended her relationship with Kid Rock. Ariel Winter...
iheart.com
Priscilla Presley's Home Was A No-Elvis Zone During Son's Childhood
Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garibaldi is stepping into the spotlight in a rare occurrence to shed some light on his childhood and career. "A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me," Garibaldi told People. The 35-year-old musician has spent much of his upbringing in the shadows thanks to his mega-famous family. "I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her. I wasn't very comfortable with it," he said.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Shakira, Jessica Simpson, Jenna Ortega, Beyoncé + More!
Happy Birthday, Shakira is 46. Her name means "woman full of grace." Jessica Simpson Reveals Secret Affair With Movie Star: ‘I Felt Like a Call Girl. Jenna Ortega Is Unrecognizable In A No-Makeup Lingerie Selfie... scroll. "X-Files" star Gillian Anderson invites women to write about their sexual fantasies and...
