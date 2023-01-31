ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kansascitymag.com

New Things to Do in Kansas City for 2023

It’s a big year in Kansas City tourism, with the coming of the NFL draft and the return of other marquee events like the NCAA basketball tournament. Kansas City is ready to impress visitors—and locals—with a huge new aquarium, the return of a beloved roller coaster and serious upgrades to several museums. Here are six spots to check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ourchanginglives.com

Poio Mexican BBQ – Blurring The BBQ Lines

Over our lifetimes, we have watched our hometown morph into a diner’s paradise. Kansas City, Kansas has gone through an increase of tastes that cover nearly every possible cuisine. With barbecue being the core of so many restaurant’s menus, we are always on the lookout for variations. This is exactly what we were looking for during our first visit to Poio Mexican BBQ, at 800 S. 7th Street. It’s easy to spot the giant red rooster head, which decorates the outside of this unassuming eatery. On a cold winter day, we were anticipating a hearty dinner to warm us up.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Fox 4 anchor Matt Stewart’s recommendations from his book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City

You might know Matt Stewart from his job as an anchor at Fox 4, but the reporter is an author in his own right, too. Stewart’s most recent book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City: The People and Stories Behind the Food, published by Reedy Press, a Missouri-based press known for its books about travel and history. Stewart has previously authored a murder mystery novel, The Man from KNEW News; a memoir, The Walk-On: Inside Northwestern’s Rise from Cellar Dweller to Big Ten Champ; and a sci-fi novel, Tripp in Time. You can learn more about his body of work as a writer at his website.
KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

Four Gives You More February 2023 with Price Chopper

KANSAS CITY, Mo — FOX4 has partnered with Price Chopper to announce the return of the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes! We are giving $400 Price Chopper gift cards to four of our 6 a.m. newscast viewers!. Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. February 2 through March 3...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy