Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
kansascitymag.com
New Things to Do in Kansas City for 2023
It’s a big year in Kansas City tourism, with the coming of the NFL draft and the return of other marquee events like the NCAA basketball tournament. Kansas City is ready to impress visitors—and locals—with a huge new aquarium, the return of a beloved roller coaster and serious upgrades to several museums. Here are six spots to check out.
ourchanginglives.com
Poio Mexican BBQ – Blurring The BBQ Lines
Over our lifetimes, we have watched our hometown morph into a diner’s paradise. Kansas City, Kansas has gone through an increase of tastes that cover nearly every possible cuisine. With barbecue being the core of so many restaurant’s menus, we are always on the lookout for variations. This is exactly what we were looking for during our first visit to Poio Mexican BBQ, at 800 S. 7th Street. It’s easy to spot the giant red rooster head, which decorates the outside of this unassuming eatery. On a cold winter day, we were anticipating a hearty dinner to warm us up.
KCTV 5
Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
thepitchkc.com
Fox 4 anchor Matt Stewart’s recommendations from his book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City
You might know Matt Stewart from his job as an anchor at Fox 4, but the reporter is an author in his own right, too. Stewart’s most recent book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City: The People and Stories Behind the Food, published by Reedy Press, a Missouri-based press known for its books about travel and history. Stewart has previously authored a murder mystery novel, The Man from KNEW News; a memoir, The Walk-On: Inside Northwestern’s Rise from Cellar Dweller to Big Ten Champ; and a sci-fi novel, Tripp in Time. You can learn more about his body of work as a writer at his website.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
Johnson County eatery lands on list of most romantic restaurants in America
Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood is the only Kansas City-area restaurant to land on OpenTable's list of the top 100 romantic restaurants.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KCTV 5
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
Where to find Girl Scout cookies in Kansas City
It's the most wonderful time of the year.
KCTV 5
Hold Up: Beyonce coming to Kansas City as part of ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All the single ladies can make their plans to be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 18. Beyonce announced Wednesday morning that Kansas City will be one of 41 stops on her “Renaissance” World Tour. It will mark the sixth concert at Arrowhead Stadium...
martincitytelegraph.com
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
kcur.org
In Independence, Kansas City Royals make final pitch for a new downtown baseball district
The Kansas City Royals hosted on Wednesday the final stop in their community listening tour over their proposal to leave Kauffman Stadium and build a downtown ballpark and surrounding entertainment district. Royals majority owner John Sherman, team executives and an architectural consultant told an audience at the Midwest Genealogy Center...
bluevalleypost.com
Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South
This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
fox4kc.com
Four Gives You More February 2023 with Price Chopper
KANSAS CITY, Mo — FOX4 has partnered with Price Chopper to announce the return of the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes! We are giving $400 Price Chopper gift cards to four of our 6 a.m. newscast viewers!. Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. February 2 through March 3...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Comments / 0